The AI ​​apocalypse is coming to Hollywood, but aren’t robots already ruling us?

Before you know it, they say, robots will be doing our TV shows. Right now, the machines are learning: to generate complete scenarios; spin dazzling sets and locations; deep 3D rotating fake substitutes for your favorite actors; to weed out brand new needledrops of algorithmically regurgitated datasets that more or less match Taylor Swift. And all this without paying a single fee or residual. So if you thought we were already drowning in content, girl, buckle up! Soon every teenager with a computer will be able to be a showrunner, just enter the right prompts. They already have infinitySeinfeld running on Twitch.

Given that, as a properly trained AI chatbot in English idioms might tell, the horse has left the barn, there seems to be nothing there is for any of us to do to prevent this impending flood of digital vomit. So perhaps the decision for us scruffy mortals, stuck in our sloppy, stubbornly circadian carcasses, is to humbly step aside. We’ve had a good run with our myriad millennia of arts and culture, but I call it now: it’s over. It will be easier for all of us in the future if we remove everything human from the equation. Let the robots do the shows, let the robots choose the shows, let the robots distribute the showcase, let the robotsshow shows ! Imagine the metrics you would rack up with a bot farm dedicated only to clicking, say, true crime mockumentaries with sexy crook protagonists at the bottom of the ocean. And then you could send those calculations to the robots on Wall Street, which would turn them into earnings statements, numbers that only keep growing. Can’t you see how much more efficient show business can be? Just step back and let the algorithm do its job: smooth the assembly line, remove any risk of surprise or failure, achieve the singularity of taste and product, pigs and trough. People don’t need to be involved in storytelling anymore, let them be robots all the way.

Of course, if you’ve worked in Hollywood for the past 10 years, you’re probably thinking: Aren’t you sure things are pretty much like this already? The future has a frightening way of surprising us and turning out to be the present. Businesses formerly known as theatrical film and broadcast and cable television have now, like the journalism and music industry before them, been subsumed into the vast cauldron of digital streaming soup. There’s no movie star anymore, because there really is no movie anymore and because we’re all stars now, with our TikToks and BeReals and a myriad of other fun home surveillance kits . There are no more old-fashioned hits either. Or if there is, no one will tell us, because it would force the tech giants who own all of our little shows to give up some of their empty-faced control by opening up those black boxes of data and being honest on who’s watching all this shit, how much it’s worth to their bottom line, and why. Hollywood’s sexiest person in 2023 is an accountant: someone who actually dabbles in math. But maybe those jobs have also been outsourced to robots.

So the coming onslaught of AI-generated, algorithmically-prepared storytelling may not be so much a paradigm shift as a continued succumb to the forces already at work, assiduously massaging life and the magic of what used to be called entertainment. Does anyone really doubt that an AI could handle the next 40,000 superhero sequels? And who among the stunned and content-beaten audience would protest? Certainly not the generation of smooth-brained youngsters who barely left home in four years, whose interiorities seeped from them, becoming one with the food. Those poor kids, with their Roblox and their Minecraft and their porn addictions, who gave up all of their privacy but still found themselves with an epidemic of loneliness. They will take a Replika as a friend, so there is no doubt that they will watch with pleasure the shows that the robots will give them. And robots, as leaders know, are so much easier to use than people. Robots don’t need COVID protection on set. Bots won’t be heartbroken when you cast an entire series they shot in exchange for a tax break. Bots would never ask for a privacy coordinator.

We had a good race with our myriad millennia of arts and culture, but I now call it:It’s a wrap.

But there’s something in that wordprivacywho catches me here, makes me pause. (Could an AI have a moment like this, while generating?) Is it possible that one word could capture the whole reason we tell stories and listen to them in the first place? Couldn’t you say we need stories because they help uscoordinate our intimacies: They allow us to explore, alone in the dark or at home on the couch, at a sleepover or on a first date, who we are with each other. Stories, about families, colleagues, criminals, spies, evenyes! robots, are made and necessitated by human relationships. Through stories, we, first children, then teenagers and adults, learn to treat each other. We learn to care. This capacity for empathy is what gives stories their stakes: what is fundamentally at stake in every story is the tender and vulnerable human heart. Stephen Sondheim, surely one of the greatest non-algorithmic minds to ever practice art, said: The only reason to write is for love. Robots, as far as I know, cannot love. So how can they write or more specifically why would we listen to what they have to say

This demand for intimacy, vulnerability, attention is basically what makes the work of storytelling so difficult: for the writers, the actors, the directors, all those who work together on a set to give birth to a new movie or a new TV show. You have to bring your humanity to work. You have to risk your heart. If a story doesn’t make you feel anything, check again, you may be reading a microwave instruction booklet. Or a scenario generated by ChatGPT.