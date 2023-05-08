The comic offers audiences an escape from everyday distractions

Derek Edwards invites Sudbury fans to ‘put your head in the sand with me and have a wonderful conversation’ Photo by Leif Norman

Content of the article Derek Edwards rhymes with the productive accomplishments of Canada’s best funny men made during pandemic-enforced downtime.

Advertisement 2 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Content of the article Brent Butt of Corner Gas fame made his first foray into literature writing a psychological thriller. Rick Mercer also put pen to paper, producing Talking to Canadians: A Memoir, released in 2021. Edwards remembers spotting this title in an airport store, picking it up, and soaking up its charm. I was laughing out loud at the airport How often do you do this? Edwards said holding the punchline. With the service Air Canada provides, you don’t hear a lot of laughs. Then, of course, there’s Ron James, who not only emerged from those dark days with his own first print product, All Over the Map, but he also produced a podcast, Live from My Living Room, which allowed him to have an audience with fans, albeit remote. Ron, my God, there is no one more energetic than Ron James, Edwards said with a laugh. They should have his picture on the wall of every gym in the world. The man who never stops.

Content of the article

Advertisement 3 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Content of the article There are a lot of people out there that I should take to heart as the type of motivation that I, myself, should be doing. It’s typically the humble, self-deprecating Derek Edwards, one of the country’s most in-demand comedians, who delights in identifying with the ordinary working man. Don’t for a moment think the Timmins-born artist was sitting on his hands during the COVID-related lockdown. Canada’s only winner of the prestigious Vail International Comedy Competition and two-time Gemini nominee may not have been live streaming or courting book publishers, but he was busy creating new material. Things he has armed himself with as he resumes his beloved route to practice the craft he has plied for more than three decades.

Advertisement 4 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Content of the article The buzz for me is getting out and playing in front of a live crowd, Edwards said in a phone interview a day before the launch of his current tour, which includes a May 13 stop in Sudbury. The new material will no doubt focus on how the pandemic has shaped the past three years. Politics, especially those south of the 49th parallel, will come into play, but don’t expect a sermon from the mountain. Its brand new territory, Edwards said. I’m sure I’m not the only comedian talking about the COVID thing. Everyone has their unique angle on it. And you can’t ignore the endemic madness that’s going south of us there. But some are pretty toxic, so you can’t just throw those topics at people. People don’t even want to think about it.

Advertisement 5 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Content of the article His shows mostly consist of dodging reality for a few hours, hence the title of the current concert, In Praise of the Ostrich. Really, my whole comedy angle is to get out and forget. Put your head in the sand with me and have a wonderful conversation through the grains, Edwards said. Given Edwards’ comic book stash and industry acclaim, it may be easier for him than others to freely mock himself. When you’re armed with TV and radio credits, such as The New Red Green Show, The Debaters, Just For Laughs and Laugh Out Loud and CBCs Comics, not to mention the regular spots at the Just for Laughs Festival in Montreal, it’s all quite obvious you’ve paid your dues, cut and mustard and developed thick skin. And let’s face it: self-deprecating humor is easy to do.

Advertising 6 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Content of the article You know your weaknesses better than anyone, Edwards said. People can understand. There isn’t a guy alive who doesn’t have a billion regrets for the stupid decisions he’s made in his life. I like to think we can get comfortable on the couch at that thought. Ron James said before his recent gig here that Canadians don’t like their cruel comedy. Especially today it’s such a minefield where you can go and where you can’t go, James said. He cited a few American comics for which there are no boundaries when it comes to bad taste. Edwards is a firm ally of James in the decorum department. (Choose) a disabled person God, I’d rather shoot myself, he said. Hecklers, however, may not come out unscathed. If they’re just drunk and saying nonsense things that don’t even apply to what you’re talking about, or if they’ve got three jokes behind them, sometimes you can calm them down with a few sentences, Edwards said with a laugh. IF YOU ARE GOING TO Who: Derek Edwards, Praise of the Ostrich Where: Fraser Auditorium, Laurentian University When: Saturday, May 13 Tickets: STC Box Office, 705 674-8381 [email protected] On Twitter: @JeffreyOugler