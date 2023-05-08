Entertainment
The 15 Best Bollywood Movies of All Time » Yours Truly
Bollywood has the largest film industry in the world, releasing over 1,000 films a year, nearly twice as many as Hollywood. Yes, you read correctly. However, knowing where to start with so much material to read is a challenge. It’s harder to decide because many movies have so much to offer, including incredible (sometimes ridiculous) music, comedy, drama, and dance sequences.
There’s nothing stopping anyone from watching many movies in one sitting, but having a guide can be helpful as each is over two hours long. So here are the fifteen best Bollywood movies of all time, which will undoubtedly move your heart in one way or another and make you laugh or cry. So take it as your starter kit.
The lunch box
Dabbawalas operates a lunchbox delivery service in India that provides employees at their workplaces with hot meals from homes and restaurants. To spice up her boring marriage, housewife Ila (Nimrat Kaur) decides to use her to deliver food to her husband. However, the delivery fails and Saajan (Irrfan Khan), a widower, receives his dinner instead. Without meeting, the two connect through exchanging letters and delivering food.
Barfi!
Barfi (Ranbir Kapoor), the local jester who frequently finds himself in absurd circumstances, was born deaf and mute. He develops feelings for Shruti (Ileana D’Cruz), but her parents try to get her to marry someone else. Problems multiply when Barfi’s father falls ill and needs money for medical care. He then kidnaps his pal Jhilmil (Priyanka Chopra), an autistic heiress, for ransom. But he discovers love instead of money. Rebound!
3 idiots
Rancho (Aamir Khan), Raju (Sharman Joshi) and Farhan (R. Madhavan) were best friends in college. But Rancho seems to have disappeared since graduation. So eventually, Farhan and Raju go in search of their long-lost friend and learn what happened to him, thanks to a bet made years ago.
Jab we met
Business tycoon Aditya (Shahid Kapoor) is about to commit suicide after suffering a seemingly irreparable heart torn apart. However, as soon as he gets on a train, he meets Geet (Kareena Kapoor Khan), a free-spirited person who is planning to run away with his partner. His life is forever changed by her.
Mary come
The biopic focuses on Indian Olympic boxer Mary Kom (Priyanka Chopra) and the many obstacles she overcame to pursue her goals. She struggled with poverty, a tumultuous relationship with her father, a career change and sick children. Nevertheless, she was able to return to the ring each time.
Jagga Joos
An orphan named Jagga (Ranbir Kapoor) has been taken in by a father he affectionately calls Tutti Frutti (Saswata Chatterjee). The two have a lot of fun and become as close as a father and son. But as Tutti embarks on a journey, he soon has to send Jagga to boarding school. Jagga learns that his father died one day, but the young investigator has other ideas. He therefore leaves to find his father with the journalist Shruti (Katrina Kaif) by his side.
Kapoor & Sons
To visit their sick grandfather (Amarjeet Kapoor), brothers Arjun (Sidharth Malhotra) and Rahul Kapoor (Fawad Khan) return to the house where they were raised. However, when they go there, they encounter their parents’ marital problems, financial difficulties, and their own challenges as brothers, especially regarding Tia (Alia Bhatt).
PACK
Aamir Khan’s character PK an alien to do research in Rajasthan lands on Earth. However, his only means of contact with his spaceship is stolen once it lands. As a result, he is forced to roam the city, asking questions like a child, and seeing everything with new eyes. He begins to understand culture, human nature, religion and love.
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
After graduating from college, Bunny (Ranbir Kapoor) and Naina (Deepika Padukone) rekindle their friendship. And even though they are both very different, they manage to get along well and embark on an incredible trekking adventure together. But, unfortunately, Bunny leaves to continue her work before Naina can speak her thoughts. So when they reconnect in their late twenties, they have to come to terms with how their relationship has changed.
Razi
Taking over from her father, Sehmat (Alia Bhatt) enlists as an Indian spy during the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War. She will marry Pakistani military officer Iqbal Syed (Vicky Kaushal) as part of her intelligence-gathering mission . But when she falls in love with him, things get tough.
fig
Piku (Deepika Padukone) is the primary caregiver for her eccentric and chronically constipated 70-year-old father, Bhaskor (Amitabh Bachchan). When she plans to sell their ancestral home in Kolkata, her father protests and decides to visit her. She is forced to accompany him on a road trip, just like Rana Chaudhary (Irrfan Khan), the only taxi driver available. Together, they embark on an extraordinary journey.
2 states
The graduate school is where Punjabi Krish (Arjun Kapoor) and Tamilian Ananya (Alia Bhatt) first meet and fall in love. But when they want to get married after graduating, they will have to find a way to involve their traditional parents and overcome their cultural barriers.
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge
Raj (Shah Rukh Khan) and Simran (Kajol), both Indians living in London, are introduced to us in this Bollywood classic. The two cross paths unwittingly on a train trip through Europe with their friends. Although there is no love at first sight, Simran finds it more difficult to travel to India to carry out her planned marriage as the two get to know each other.
Queen
Rani (Kangana Ranaut) is abandoned at the altar by her fiancé. Instead of whining, she chooses to take the lonely trip of a lifetime away from their supposed honeymoon. She explores Europe in search of herself while making new friends and achieving freedom.
Lust stories
The four distinct stories in this spicy film depict four different sexual situations. It features inappropriate student-teacher interaction, a married couple’s deteriorating relationship, a housekeeper’s longing for her employer’s son, and even vibrating self-esteem.
