Entertainment
Film Festival honoring Hollywood movie legend John Wayne at the Utah Theater – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN The Utah Theater will observe the 115e film star John Waynes birthday with a month-long film festival of some of his best films.
Better known in Hollywood circles as Duke, Waynes career spanned from the silent era of the late 1920s through the Golden Age of Cinema and the beginnings of American New Wave cinema in the 1970s.
He appeared in a total of 179 films and TV productions and was a box office top performer for over three decades, especially in the films he made under Hollywood legends Howard Hawks and John Ford.
The local film festival kicks off at 7 p.m. on Monday, May 8 with one of the best Western epic Dukes of 1956 Researchers. In a critically acclaimed role, Wayne plays a middle-aged Civil War veteran who spends years searching for his kidnapped niece.
Apparently Wayne’s favorite movie, John Ford’s masterpiece, stars Natalie Wood, Jeffery Hunter, Vera Miles and Ward Bond.
Researchers will also air at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10.
At 7 p.m. on Friday, May 12, the Utah Theater will screen McLintock!a rare comic outing from the Duke.
Very loosely based on Shakespeares The Taming of the Shrewthe 1963 film memorably stars one of Waynes favorite leading ladies, Maureen OHara, along with Patrick Wayne, Stephanie Powers, Chill Wills and Yvonne DeCarlo.
The following evening (May 13), the Utah Theater will present She wore a yellow ribbon at 19 ‘o clock
The 1949 RKO film was the second in John Ford’s Cavalry Trilogy, after Fort Apache and preceding big river. It presents the Duke as an aging cavalry officer teaching young officers to replace him.
The film stars Victor McLagen, Ben Johnson, Harry Carey, Jr., Joanne Dru and John Agar.
The festivals’ next offering will be the adventure-comedy romance Hazard! Monday, May 15.
Directed by Howard Hawks, the 1962 film features Wayne as the leader of a group of professional game hunters in Africa. The film is widely acclaimed for its realism, as Hawks filmed the actors capturing vehicle-mounted wild animals.
Hazard! Red Buttons co-stars Hardy Kruger, Bruce Cabot and Elsa Martinelli.
The film festival continues on Wednesday, May 17 with the first – and arguably the best of Howard Hawks films in what could be called the Sheriff Saga trilogy.
In Rio BravoWayne plays a small-town western sheriff with his back against the wall, battling a wealthy and powerful local rancher.
The 1959 film pairs Wayne at the top of his game with Dean Martin, Ricky Nelson, Ward Bond, Angie Dickinson and Walter Brennan.
Hawks returned to his sheriff saga nearly a decade later with The walleyewatching Wayne and Robert Mitchum as an alcoholic sheriff in desperate need of the Dukes’ help.
This 1968 film will be screened at the Utah Theater on Friday, May 19.
The supporting cast of The walleye included James Caan, Ed Asner and Christopher George.
Hawks’ last film on this theme, and the last film he ever directed – was Rio Loboa 1970 offering starring Wayne, Jennifer O’Neill, Chris Mitchum, Jack Elam and Victor French.
The Utah Theater will offer Rio Lobo on Saturday May 20.
Next on the film festival calendar is Big Jacques, a 1971 film starring Wayne and Maureen OHara, on Wednesday. May 24.
The Duke plays Ohara’s estranged husband who returns after a long absence to face the captors of his youngest son and the resentful opposition of his other offspring.
The film stars Richard Boone, Patrick Wayne, Christopher Mitchum, Glenn Corbett and Harry Carey, Jr.
In celebration of Waynes birthday, the Utah Theater will offer a free screening of the original The real courage Friday, May 26.
The 1969 film, based on the Charles Portis classic western of the same name, features an unforgettable Oscar-winning performance from Wayne as Field Marshal Rooster Cogburn.
The supporting cast of The real courage includes Kim Darby, Glen Campbell, Robert Duvall and Dennis Hopper.
The John Wayne Film Festival finale on Monday May 29 and Wednesday May 31 will be The Cowboys.
what can you say about The Cowboys? Just that movie buffs will see why all true John Wayne fans hate Bruce Dern.
The 1972 film’s supporting cast includes Roscoe Lee Browne, Colleen Dewhurst and Slim Pickins.
The Utah Theater is located at 18 West Center Street in downtown Logan.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cachevalleydaily.com/news/archive/2023/05/08/film-fest-to-honor-hollywood-movie-legend-john-wayne-at-the-utah-theatre/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Film Festival honoring Hollywood movie legend John Wayne at the Utah Theater – Cache Valley Daily
- Cumulus Providence adds hockey in collegiate deal
- Jamie Lee Curtis, 64, wears a little black dress in throwback post
- Canada declares the Chinese diplomat “persona non grata”.
- Alabama Launches Statewide Action Plan to End Cervical Cancer
- Actor Scott Baio Says He’s Leaving California After 45 Years
- Sonovia, Kering and PureDenim Partner on Clean Jeans Technology – Sourcing Journal
- Migrant crisis: Families board freight trains to reach US border
- The 15 Best Bollywood Movies of All Time » Yours Truly
- GRC tennis celebrates 8 seniors – Winchester Sun
- Aditya Birla Fashion Shares Fall 4% After Announcement of TCNS Clothing Acquisition; Motilal Oswal downgrades its shares
- Employers: Deadline for physical inspection of Form I-9 is August 30, 2023