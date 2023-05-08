Film Festival honoring Hollywood movie legend John Wayne at the Utah Theater – Cache Valley Daily

LOGAN The Utah Theater will observe the 115e film star John Waynes birthday with a month-long film festival of some of his best films.

Better known in Hollywood circles as Duke, Waynes career spanned from the silent era of the late 1920s through the Golden Age of Cinema and the beginnings of American New Wave cinema in the 1970s.

He appeared in a total of 179 films and TV productions and was a box office top performer for over three decades, especially in the films he made under Hollywood legends Howard Hawks and John Ford.

The local film festival kicks off at 7 p.m. on Monday, May 8 with one of the best Western epic Dukes of 1956 Researchers. In a critically acclaimed role, Wayne plays a middle-aged Civil War veteran who spends years searching for his kidnapped niece.

Apparently Wayne’s favorite movie, John Ford’s masterpiece, stars Natalie Wood, Jeffery Hunter, Vera Miles and Ward Bond.

Researchers will also air at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10.

At 7 p.m. on Friday, May 12, the Utah Theater will screen McLintock!a rare comic outing from the Duke.

Very loosely based on Shakespeares The Taming of the Shrewthe 1963 film memorably stars one of Waynes favorite leading ladies, Maureen OHara, along with Patrick Wayne, Stephanie Powers, Chill Wills and Yvonne DeCarlo.

The following evening (May 13), the Utah Theater will present She wore a yellow ribbon at 19 ‘o clock

The 1949 RKO film was the second in John Ford’s Cavalry Trilogy, after Fort Apache and preceding big river. It presents the Duke as an aging cavalry officer teaching young officers to replace him.

The film stars Victor McLagen, Ben Johnson, Harry Carey, Jr., Joanne Dru and John Agar.

The festivals’ next offering will be the adventure-comedy romance Hazard! Monday, May 15.

Directed by Howard Hawks, the 1962 film features Wayne as the leader of a group of professional game hunters in Africa. The film is widely acclaimed for its realism, as Hawks filmed the actors capturing vehicle-mounted wild animals.

Hazard! Red Buttons co-stars Hardy Kruger, Bruce Cabot and Elsa Martinelli.

The film festival continues on Wednesday, May 17 with the first – and arguably the best of Howard Hawks films in what could be called the Sheriff Saga trilogy.

In Rio BravoWayne plays a small-town western sheriff with his back against the wall, battling a wealthy and powerful local rancher.

The 1959 film pairs Wayne at the top of his game with Dean Martin, Ricky Nelson, Ward Bond, Angie Dickinson and Walter Brennan.

Hawks returned to his sheriff saga nearly a decade later with The walleyewatching Wayne and Robert Mitchum as an alcoholic sheriff in desperate need of the Dukes’ help.

This 1968 film will be screened at the Utah Theater on Friday, May 19.

The supporting cast of The walleye included James Caan, Ed Asner and Christopher George.

Hawks’ last film on this theme, and the last film he ever directed – was Rio Loboa 1970 offering starring Wayne, Jennifer O’Neill, Chris Mitchum, Jack Elam and Victor French.

The Utah Theater will offer Rio Lobo on Saturday May 20.

Next on the film festival calendar is Big Jacques, a 1971 film starring Wayne and Maureen OHara, on Wednesday. May 24.

The Duke plays Ohara’s estranged husband who returns after a long absence to face the captors of his youngest son and the resentful opposition of his other offspring.

The film stars Richard Boone, Patrick Wayne, Christopher Mitchum, Glenn Corbett and Harry Carey, Jr.

In celebration of Waynes birthday, the Utah Theater will offer a free screening of the original The real courage Friday, May 26.

The 1969 film, based on the Charles Portis classic western of the same name, features an unforgettable Oscar-winning performance from Wayne as Field Marshal Rooster Cogburn.

The supporting cast of The real courage includes Kim Darby, Glen Campbell, Robert Duvall and Dennis Hopper.

The John Wayne Film Festival finale on Monday May 29 and Wednesday May 31 will be The Cowboys.

what can you say about The Cowboys? Just that movie buffs will see why all true John Wayne fans hate Bruce Dern.

The 1972 film’s supporting cast includes Roscoe Lee Browne, Colleen Dewhurst and Slim Pickins.

The Utah Theater is located at 18 West Center Street in downtown Logan.









