Yellowstone actor Luke Grimes enjoys a day at the beach with his wife Bianca

Luke Grimes, 39, was spotted enjoying a day at the beach with his wife Bianca Rodrigues in Hawaii on Monday.

The couple, who married in 2018, walked along the beach in swimsuits before taking a dip in the water.

Bianca wrapped her arms around his neck as they snuggled into the ocean.

Luke, who plays rancher Kayce Dutton on Yellowstone, wore a khaki-colored swimsuit.

The Brazilian model wore a black cutout bikini for her day at the beach.

The star and his wife were seen chatting in the water before heading back to shore.

Luke and Bianca got married on November 21, 2018, according to People.

Luke and Bianca’s vacation comes days after he performed on day three of the 2023 Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California.

He released his country hit No Horse To Ride in 2022; his songs Hold On and Oh Ohio were released in 2023.

The couple reside in Montana, the location of their television series Yellowstone.

Last week, Paramount confirmed that Yellowstone would end after the current season.

The show is on hiatus – with the second part of season five debuting in November.

News of the show’s ending comes amid Luke’s co-star in Yellowstone – news of Kevin Costner’s divorce.

Kevin’s wife, Christine Baumgartner, to whom he had been married since 2004, filed for divorce last week, citing “irreconcilable differences”.

The couple have three children together: Cayden, 15, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 12.

Luke, originally from Ohio, got his start in acting after moving to New York to study acting at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts.

He has appeared in a number of projects, with his screen debut in the 2006 film All the Boys Love Mandy Lane.

Luke has had roles in Taken 2, American Sniper, Brothers & Sisters, True Blood and Elliot Gray in the Fifty Shades of Gray franchise.

He landed the role of Kayce Dutton in Yellowstone in 2018.