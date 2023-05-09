Entertainment
NU-TRO brings the taste of retro and new
Northwestern’s Korean American Student Association held its annual KASA 2023: NU-TRO show at the Ryan Family Auditorium on Friday with a special performance by headliner Jae Park, commonly referred to as eaJ.
NU-TRO, the theme of this year’s KASA Show, aimed to travel back in time with a mix of new and retro performances. The show’s lineup included a performance by NU’s Taekwondo Club, skits, and KASA Presents, which included student performances, the eaJ headliner, and a KASA 2022-23 board dance.
KASA External Chairman and one of the hosts for this year’s KASA Show, Weinberg Senior Jefferson Xu, said the overall theme differs from previous years, when themes were organized around trending shows like the 2021 release. from “Squid Game”. However, this show has still played on some recent releases.
“We noticed a popular drama (this year), ‘Twenty Five Twenty One.’ It was going back to the historical era,” Xu said. “There are certain aspects of the retro theme that you can see throughout the show.”
The pre-recorded skits performed by KASA members were based on scenes from K-dramas like “Twenty Five Twenty One” and “Reply 1988.” The skits ranged from romance dramas to friend dramas, sometimes incorporating song and dance.
After KASA’s Exec Dance, more students headed to the stage to see eaJ from former K-rock group DAY6, who are now making their transition from the K-pop scene to the world of international pop.
Although there was a KASA show last year, Xu said COVID-19 still imposed certain restrictions on the performance. Last year’s venue was also off-campus, so he was thrilled the show was taking place at NU.
This year’s show drew 577 attendees, the highest turnout since before the pandemic, according to Xu.
Weinberg’s freshman, Yena Son, said KASA was one of the first campus communities she was really interested in being a part of — starting with her college application process.
This year, Son served on the KASA show committee and performed with KASA Presents. She and eight other students performed a cover of “Candy” by K-pop group NCT Dream.
“KASA Show has really helped me connect with a lot of people that I never expected to connect with and hadn’t had a chance to connect with before,” Son said. “It was really nice to be able to come together in general and support each other.”
Preparations for the committee and rehearsals began during the winter quarter and increased throughout the spring quarter, Son said.
Weinberg’s sophomore, Jae Choi, another KASA Presents performer, said participating in the show was a good opportunity to get involved in the KASA community.
“It’s okay if you don’t know what you’re doing,” Choi said. “It’s always fun.”
Choi danced in the opening band of KASA Presents with a cover of “_World” by K-pop group Seventeen. Spectators filled the stage with enthusiasm.
He said he was excited to expand his role with future KASA shows and said he will likely be on the KASA show until his senior year.
Xu joined Northwestern as a transfer student during his sophomore year, when KASA had discontinued hosting the show.
This hiatus left the band with lasting logistical challenges around planning the show. However, with a strong lineup this year, Xu said he hopes the planning process will improve.
“I hope next year it will continue where we left off,” Xu said. “We have a pretty good base.”
E-mail: [email protected]
Twitter: @nedaziakim
