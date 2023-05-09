Which actor has been in the most franchises?

In the modern franchise-dominated landscape of pop culture, certain actors are forced to appear in a multitude of fictional universes. Actors also have to work and that means taking gigs in everything from star wars from projects to Marvel movies and everything in between. We’ve always had actors who tend to appear in certain types of genre films, such as artists famous for their work in westerns or actors you can count on to appear in cheap genre fare. The ubiquity of certain artists across a multitude of genres is a modern successor to these phenomena, albeit informed by very modern circumstances related to the franchises so dominant in the 21st century film scene.

While discussions of major franchise pricing often boil down to shouting out brand names, it’s time to appreciate the deeply human faces and performers that appear in so many of these films. Actors who have appeared in the most famous blockbuster sagas deserve their moment in the sun and recognition for the factors that explain why they appeared in some of the most popular films in history.

Which actors have been in the most franchises?

The list of the greatest actors in history at the world box office is fascinating and a list that offers insight into the actors who have appeared in the most franchises. After all, these types of blockbuster titles often generate huge box office results. Appearing in tons of these movies would inevitably push an actor higher up on this list. The champion on this list in this regard is Samuel L. Jackson, a man who in many ways is the face of the Marvel Cinematic Universe along with Nick Fury. However, even beyond these costumed crime fighters, Jackson also scored roles in the original. jurassic parkthe third die hard episode, a trio of star wars movies, a MonsterVerse title, and even two xXx features. No wonder he’s earned over $27 billion in his various roles.

Jackson is a champion in this regard, but he’s not the only one to appear in a plethora of franchises. Andy Serkis also appeared all over the nerd friendly sagas, including big Marvel and DC titles, a quartet of films set in Middle-earth, Andorand the most recent Planet of the Apes features. In the meantime, Willem Dafoe didn’t do too shabby a job itself appearing in the franchise tariff. His most famous forays into this are, of course, his work in Marvel and DC projects, but he’s also appeared in installments in the Speed, Hercule Poirot, Jack RyanAnd xXx sagas, among others. Dafoe’s standing as a stable character actor means he was getting those kinds of gigs as early as the 1990s, long before the phrase “cinematic universe” was in the mainstream lexicon.

So there is Mads Mikkelsena man whose box office gross isn’t huge but has proven to be quite remarkable in the number of major American franchises he’s appeared in. After playing the role of the infamous Le Cipher in Casino Royale, Mikkelsen has displayed a consistent affinity for franchise fare. In 2016 alone, he appeared in strange doctor And A thug while 2023 will see him take on the main antagonist role in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate. Although it’s never made clear, it seems that one of the draws of Mikkelsen frequently taking on big-budget American roles is the financial stability they offer. After several months of work on Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secretshe can return home to his native Denmark and do thought-provoking dramas with directors like Thomas Vinterberg. This is another reason why some people often show up in various franchises: the money is good and they provide reliable ground to build passion projects.

Who else has appeared in a multitude of franchises?

By now, it should be clear that the majority of these actors who have shown up in most franchises aren’t A-list artists. While the beautiful stars love Chris Pine Or Chris Pratt are known for anchoring multiple major franchises, often these artists are unwilling to juggle multiple multi-film commitments at once. However, the shorter time commitments for the supporting roles, not to mention the number of those parts that can be unique (as is the case with almost all of Mikkelsen’s successful roles), make them very appealing to actors. of characters who work from one gig to the next.

Thus, you find yourself in a reality where Hugo Weaving dominated franchises in the early 2000s thanks to his work in both The matrix And The Lord of the Rings. In the same way, Stellan Skarsgard has appeared in a variety of roles in countless franchises, including the Oh mom! saga and the initial Pirates of the Caribbean sequels, which evoke, in terms of screen time and narrative purpose, the kind of supporting roles he takes on darker indie dramas. There’s often more CGI involved in franchise performances, but it should come as no surprise that actors well known for appearing in a plethora of indies have also shown great skill in appearing in multiple franchise titles. franchise.

After all, it takes great talent to get in and out of these fictional universes and not turn out to be a big distraction. Audiences salute the presence of familiar faces like Mikkelsen or Dafoe in the serialized narrative rather than groan at their appearance in yet another hit title. The lovable and talented big-screen personas these actors have cultivated over the years have helped these performers become staples in the blockbuster landscape. Plus, these people are often very good at inhabiting the archetypes that Hollywood always throws at them. Mikkelsen can play an intimidating villain like nobody’s business and Jackson has such an immediate presence that he grabs your attention in even the most tedious movies he’s appeared in. No wonder every studio and major franchise wants to work with such rare artists. If you often see these faces in the pricing of major studio franchises, there are a host of good reasons for it (both in terms of practicality and artistry).