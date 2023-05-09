Similarly, Custom Content Discovery Platform Announces Key Milestones | Business

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–May 8, 2023–
Likewise ( www.likewise.com ), the personalized entertainment discovery platform backed by Bill Gates, with over 6 million registered users and the leading platform for consumers to discover, collect and share their TV shows, movies, books and favorite podcasts, reveals growth in several key areas:
- Exceeds 2.5 million email newsletter subscriptions this similarly makes the largest daily newsletter in the entertainment category surpassing the scale of newsletters from established brands such as The New York Times Watching, Vulture, Variety, Entertainment Weekly and TV Guide. Email is a key entry point into Like’s ecosystem which includes its mobile app, websites and connected TV apps.
- Rebranding of daily newsletters ( www.likewise.com/newsletter ) Along with this explosive user growth, Like is announcing new brands for its flagship newsletter products:
- WATCH LIST fka What to Watch, for personalized movies and TV shows.
- LIST OF BOOKS fka What to Read, for book and audiobook recommendations.
- PODLIST fka What to Podcast, to help you discover new podcasts.
While the average consumer spends 23 minutes a day trying to find new content, these brands articulate Ilike’s core value promise to help improve users’ lives by connecting them to content they’ll love.
- Launch marketing partnerships in beta testing in Q4 22 and Q1 23, Ilike is now working on behalf of advertising partners to reach and engage its users. To date, Like has worked with over 50 test partners in 20 different categories, including book publishing, consumer products, e-commerce, financial services, health and beauty, pet care company, podcasts, streaming services, etc. Marketing partners have responded positively to Likes’ proprietary user data, which includes nearly 500 million preference data points that inform customer targeting and personalized editorial integrations. Marketers can learn about advertising opportunities at www.likewise.com/advertise.
- Develop your AI Similarly, also launched the first version of its AI-powered recommendation engine; this allows Liked to send personalized recommendations across its suite of apps as well as deliver them directly to users’ inboxes, driving greater engagement, among its millions of users every day to help them better navigate their content decisions.
At a time when scale, AI and innovative consumer technologies are more important than ever, Like is excited about our rapidly growing presence in entertainment discovery and we have ambitious plans to aggressively grow our base. of subscriptions and our platform in the coming months, said Like. CEO Ian Morris, adding We were especially excited to start working with marketing partners to help them achieve their goals as well.
About same ( www.likewise.com ):
Backed by funding from the private office of Bill Gates, Like is the leading personalized entertainment discovery platform. The company combines rich preference data with the latest AI technology to provide users with highly personalized and curated recommendations spanning TV shows, movies, books and podcasts. With over 6 million registered users and 2.5 million subscriptions to its personalized entertainment newsletters, Like continues to revolutionize the way people discover and interact with their favorite entertainment.
