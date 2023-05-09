Grace Bumbry obituary | Opera

When soprano Grace Bumbry projected the one word Guards! (Guards!) like Amneris at the start of Act 4 of Verdis Aida, it was the kind of order that tolerated no opposition, and was typical of his mastery of role and stage.

Bumbry, who died at the age of 86, was one of those singers who demanded undivided attention when performing. Her magnetic presence in the theater was aided by her strong, evenly produced voice, essentially a high-pitched mezzo that she was eventually able to extend into the soprano range, even into the title part of Aida herself.

Its freely produced upper register and rich quality at the lower end of its range made for an instrument that seemed sure to encompass any part on stage, any solo in the concert hall. Such was her status in opera, it is easy to forget that she first caught the attention of record collectors with her towering contributions to Handel’s oratorio ensembles in the late 1950s, in performances with the Utah Symphony Orchestra under the direction of Maurice Abravanel. And in 1961 she recorded Messiah in London under Sir Adrian Boult, with Joan Sutherland and Kenneth McKellar, before public and musical tastes turned to smaller-scale performances.

His first significant performances as a soloist were in school productions of Messiah at Sumner High School in his hometown of St Louis, Missouri. By the age of 12 she had joined the local Methodist choir, and this fueled an immediate desire to become a singer. Like the mezzo-soprano Marian Anderson, whose recordings and radio broadcasts the young Bumbry listened to at every opportunity, she had initially given little thought to opera, instead desiring to become a concert performer. Hearing the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra under the direction of its longtime conductor, Vladimir Golschmann, further inspired her in this direction.

As a teenager, however, she came first in a competition on local radio, which led to her appearing at the age of 17 on a nationally broadcast talent show, singing Verdis Don Carlo aria O Don Fatale and reducing the presenter to tears on air. The original prize had also won him a place at a local conservatory, but he was estranged and Bumbry was only offered private lessons, which his parents refused.

A year later, she won a scholarship to Boston University, where she majored in music. Unable to settle there, she transferred to Northwestern University, outside Chicago, where the great German soprano Lotte Lehmann gives masterclasses. Bumbry was invited to participate, and the seasoned singer was so impressed that Bumbry was invited to her school in Santa Barbara, California.

Grace Bumbry, center, in a masterclass given by German opera singer Lotte Lehmann, left, at Wigmore Hall, London, in 1959. Photography: Erich Auerbach/Getty Images

Lehmann also arranged some sort of scholarship for his impecunious new student. Graces’ father, Benjamin Bumbry, was a railroad porter and his mother, Melzia (née Walker), a teacher. Bumbry intended to stay in Santa Barbara only through the summer of 1955; in case she will stay there for three and a half years, following a regular course of singing, theory and piano, then deepening her languages ​​​​and her interpretation. For years, Lehmann remained Bumbry’s mentor.

Numerous prizes followed and she took part in the 1958 Metropolitan Opera auditions, where she was declared co-winner with another soprano, Martina Arroyo. Then she sought new paths, going to London and attending Lehmanns masterclasses at Wigmore Hall, where she also gave two recitals, but an audition for Bayreuth proved unsuccessful.

After her international debut as Amneris at the Paris Opera in the spring of 1960, she had a fruitful time out of the spotlight, learning her repertoire under contract in Basel, Switzerland, where her roles included Carmen, Dalila, Orfeo, Lady Macbeth, and Azucena in Il Trovatore.

In 1961 Bayreuth accepted her as Venus at Tannhuser, where she caused a stir as the festival’s first black singer. Wieland Wagner, the composer’s grandson, who cast her, told her critics: When I heard Grace Bumbry, I knew she was the perfect Venus. Grandfather would have been delighted. There were 42 encores and Jacqueline Kennedy invited Bumbry to perform at the White House.

The appeal of his performance can be judged by Tannhuser’s live recording made at the time, with Victoria de los Angeles and Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau, conducted by Wolfgang Sawallisch. She is indeed a powerful advocate of profane love, whose hold on Tannhuser is perfectly understandable.

Impresario Sol Hurok laid out a demanding touring schedule for Bumbry for the following year. This included his Carnegie Hall debut, appearances in 21 cities and a triumphant return to St Louis.

In 1963 Bumbry made her Covent Garden debut as Princess Eboli in Don Carlos, starring Boris Christoff and Tito Gobbi, a revival of the legendary 1958 Visconti production, and two years later made her debut in the same role at the Metropolitan, New York. About this performance, Irving Kolodin wrote in Saturday Review magazine: She sang the song of the veil beautifully with a light coloring hard to find for mezzos, but she also had the full range of stops to make. O Don Fatale an experience of musical drama. rather than a simple exercise in vocal agility. The same tune she had sung as a teenager as a talent show contestant had now won over the demanding Mets audience.

At the Salzburg Festivals of 1964 and 1965 she appeared as a much-admired Lady Macbeth in Fischer-Dieskaus Macbeth. In this role, Bumbry showed her ability to encompass a role that was approached by both sopranos and mezzos with appreciable panache. In 1966 and 1967 she reappeared in Salzburg as Carmen, with Jon Vickers as Escamillo and Herbert von Karajan conducting, to great acclaim.

She sang her first Santuzza in Cavalleria Rusticana in Vienna, then took the role in New York. Famous Met diva Zinka Milanov, who had just retired and gave Bumbry four lessons, said she didn’t care much for a mezzo in the role, but when she heard Bumbry she was really convinced that she had the timbre of a soprano. and that this, rather than the range of the voice, was the deciding factor.

By the end of the 1960s Bumbry was in any case taking on soprano roles, beginning with Salome in a new production of Strauss’ melodrama at Covent Garden in 1970, and, also at Covent Garden, the title role in Norma. She had already sung there the role of mezzo of the operas of Adalgisa. In her new guise, she added Tosca, Leonora in La Forza del Destino and Il Trovatore, and Gershwins Bess to her metropolitan repertoire, then sang Jenfa at La Scala in 1974 and Dukass Ariadne in Paris in 1975.

The 2009 Kennedy Center Awards Dinner. Front row, left, Grace Bumbry and Dave Brubeck. Back row, left to right: Robert De Niro, Hillary Clinton, Bruce Springsteen and Mel Brooks. Photography: Shutterstock

long awaited opening of the Bastille in Paris in 1990, she sang Cassandre in Les Troyens. In 1997 she staged her official farewell to opera in Lyon as Klytmnestra in Elektra, but she continued to give recitals and take on carefully chosen roles. In 2012, she sang the Old Lady in Candide by Bernstein at the Deutsche Oper Berlin, and the following year the title role in The Queen of Spades by Tchaikovsky under Seiji Ozawa at the Vienna State Opera.

Among his best recordings is that of O My Immortal Lyre, the air of Sapho mourante, in Gounod’s opera of the same name. He’s always been popular with high mezzos or low sopranos, so Bumbry was a perfect fit, his delivery both dignified and tragic as befits the character and the scene. Guardian critic Philip Hope-Wallace wrote in Gramophone magazine: Miss Bumbry should go far; range, temperament like this are by no means ordinary.

Alongside her operatic career, she had a love of German lieder that stemmed from her work with Lehmann. Its timbre corresponded well to the melodies of Brahms, where its generosity of voice and style took on its full meaning, while with Schubert it was better suited to larger and more dramatic settings than to intimate rooms.

Bumbry’s 1963 marriage to tenor Erwin Andreas Jaeckel, who gave up his career to manage his own, ended in divorce in 1972. Together they had settled in Switzerland, where she continued to live for many years before moving to Vienna. Her longtime partner, Jack Lunzer, died in 2016.

Grace Melzia Ann Bumbry, opera singer, born January 4, 1937; died on May 7, 2023