Kevin Costner’s wife ‘wasn’t happy’ with actor’s obsessive work habits





Kevin Costner’s ex-wife Christine Baumgartner was reportedly ‘unhappy’ with his work schedule ahead of his divorce filing last week. “Christine wants them to spend family time at their Santa Barbara home,” a source close to the family tell people Monday amid their separation. “During the filming, Kevin is not very present. His absence was very hard for her. Despite knowing his wife was unhappy, the insider claimed the actor is “obsessed” with directing, producing and starring his upcoming film, “Horizon,” which is set in southern Utah from August to November 2022. “She wasn’t happy,” the source said simply. Kevin Costner’s wife Christine Baumgartner “wasn’t happy” with his work schedule before filing for divorce. WireImage “He’s been obsessed with filming ‘Horizon’ for the last year,” a source told the outlet. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Another entertainment industry source told the outlet that Costner’s career has sometimes “trumped his home life.” “Kevin hasn’t been home much for a while due to filming, the popularity of ‘Yellowstone’ and the time needed for his other projects. He’s been in high demand,” the source said, referring to the Costner’s starring role in Western’s hit drama series. For more Page Six you love… The insider admitted that the “Bodyguard” actor’s success and enthusiasm for the new project likely took his attention away from his family more than he realized. “ “As it didn’t look like it would change and could likely get worse, it caused some tension at home,” the source concluded. Costner has starred on the hit Paramount show “Yellowstone” since 2018. Primordial Last week, Baumgartner, 49, filed for divorce from her ex-husband after 18 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. A source later told Page Six that Costner, 68, was “very surprised” when she filed her case. He obviously doesn’t want the divorce, and he would take her back,” the insider said and added that he still loves [Baumgartner] and he loves his children. The exes share three children together Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14 and Grace, 12 and each parent has filed for joint custody. Baumgartner filed for divorce on May 1. Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation The exes share three children together: Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 12. Penske Media via Getty Images Since then, Baumgartner has been pictured without her wedding ring and alongside her daughter Grace. Costner has kept a low profile since news of the split broke, but he was spotted wearing his wedding ring and smiling with two women just a day before his wife was dropped off. Shortly after filing, Paramount announced that “Yellowstone” would be canceled after its upcoming fifth season.

