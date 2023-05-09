Frankie Goes to Hollywood reunites and fans are divided

Frankie Goes to Hollywood, famous for his chart-topping gay anthems, has reunited in his hometown of Liverpool for Eurovision 2023, 36 years after he last performed.

The band’s original lineup, comprising openly gay singer Holly Johnson and keyboardist Paul Rutherford alongside Brian Nash, Mark OToole and Peter Gill, took the stage during the Eurovision opener concert at Liverpool’s St Georges Plateau Sunday May 7 evening. .

It was the first time the founding members had performed since 1987, causing crowds of diehard fans to make the pilgrimage to see the pioneering LGBTQ+ group reunited in the flesh.

Frankie Goes to Hollywood exploded in the 1980s with a range of hit songs so explicit and seemingly bizarre that for a time they were banned by the BBC. Their first number one single “Relax”set in a homoerotic S&M club and filled with sexual innuendo, was released in 1983 and was closely followed by their other two chart toppers, “Two Tribes” and “The Power of Love”.

Until the band’s tragic (and very messy) collapse in 1987, they dominated the music industry, gaining a loyal gay following with their two albums. Welcome to the Pleasuredome And liverpool as they shamelessly sang about burning political issues, from LGBTQ+ rights to the Cold War.

Since his split, Johnson has opened up about his sexuality and his journey with HIV as he pursued his solo career.

Despite their cultural impact, it seemed unlikely that fans would see them together again until now. Upon their return, the group delighted on stage, although their unique performance left fans somewhat confused.

Much like their career, the band kept their Eurovision set short and sweet, playing just one song to an eagerly awaiting crowd of 25,000 fans. Not only that, they ditched their best-known heavy hitters for “Welcome to the Pleasuredome”, their fourth lead single which never reached the stratospheric heights of its predecessors, only peaking at number two on the UK charts in 1985.

Given that this reunion spanned nearly four decades, fans were torn between being blown away by the undeniable talent of the band, who are now all in their 60s, and disappointed by the somewhat lackluster setting.

“After all the hype of Frankie Goes to Hollywood getting together for the first time in decades…they only did one song!! A song!!!” someone wrote.

“Frankie Goes to Hollywood came out and did one of their lesser known songs and screwed up. Completely weird,” another added.

Photo of the Contessa from the concert she was at tonight. It’s the reformed Frankie Goes To Hollywood – they made ONE song. WTF. pic.twitter.com/DZ3XmbJdNZ – (@InlandEmpire777) May 7, 2023

Frankie Goes to Hollywood reunites after 36 years for Eurovision and only plays one song?? Frankie takes the piss — danny (@nextlvldanny) May 7, 2023

Welcome to the Pleasuredome! Frankie Goes To Hollywood looked amazing after 36 years. They played Pleasuredome (the song) and looked like they were warming up but that was it! More! pic.twitter.com/s5V1JgN7QT Ian Youngs (@musiciany) May 7, 2023

Although fans have been calling for them to kick off a reunion tour next year, it looks like this performance may have been their swan song.

“I’m 60 this month” Nash told the BBC why they got together“This may be the last time we meet. We’re all in the queue, you know what I mean. It’s also for Liverpool, it’s a real blow for Liverpool d have this. We are proud to show off our city.

We won’t be holding our breath for another meeting anytime soon.

The Eurovision Grand Final will be broadcast on Saturday May 13 on BBC One at 8 p.m., from the host city of Liverpool with Mae Muller representing the United Kingdom.