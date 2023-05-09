Entertainment
Jamie Foxx health update: How the actor is doing, condition during hospitalization
Monday, May 8, 2023 7:31 p.m.
NEW YORK — On Monday morning, relatives of actor Jamie Foxx gave an update on his mysterious hospitalization, “Hello America” reported.
A source told People magazine they were told the ‘Ray’ star, who is recovering in a hospital from an undisclosed medical emergency last month, “is stable and no longer in a potentially mortal”.
RELATED: Jamie Foxx Provides Update After Health Crisis: ‘Feeling Blessed’
This person also said “[doctors] do more tests and want to be completely sure that he will be fine before allowing him to be “discharged from the hospital”.
“Sources tell People they want to make sure he’s fully stable when they eventually release him,” People editor Nigel Smith said. “But unfortunately we still don’t know exactly when that will be.”
The update came just days after a message was posted on Foxx’s Instagram account, saying, “Appreciate all the love!!! I feel blessed.”
Before being hospitalized, the 55-year-old was recently spotted filming in Atlanta with co-star Cameron Diaz on the set of Netflix’s upcoming movie ‘Back in Action’.
The Foxx insider told People that “what happened to him medically is bad enough to keep him in hospital,” but added, “hospital is the last place Jamie wants to be.”
“He has a lot of projects going on,” the source said. “He gets things done; he’s focused and shrewd.”
SEE MORE: Jamie Foxx is recovering from unknown ‘medical complication’, daughter says
“We’ve heard from friends around him that he’s recovering well, and they’re all hoping for the best, and they think he’ll be okay as soon as possible,” Smith said.
