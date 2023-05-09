Original comedy series Son of a Critch from award-winning comedian, actor and author Mark Critch will premiere on The CW Network this summer

Schitts Creek Producers Series and The Office Co-Stars Golden Globe and SAG Nominee Malcolm McDowell

May 8, 2023 (Burbank, CA) The CW Network has partnered with CBC and Lionsgate Television for the original comedy series SON OF A CRITCH from acclaimed comedian, actor and writer Mark Critch, Brad Schwartz, president of entertainment, The CW Network announced today. From Andrew Barnsley, the executive producer of Emmy and Golden Globe-winning Schitts Creek, and Tim McAuliffe, writer of The Office and Last Man on Earth, and starring Golden Globe-nominated Malcolm McDowell, the 13-episode first season of SON OF A CRITCH will debut on The CW in the summer of 2023.

Andrew and I have had a lot of fun and success together on Schitts Creek, and I can’t wait for everyone to see his hilarious and heartwarming new series,” Schwartz commented. SON OF A CRITCH is a truly unique family comedy about teenage adventures and those awkward, relatable growing pains. We’re thrilled to be working with Tim, Mark and a perfect cast, led by an award-winning performance from Malcolm McDowell.

When I was a young child watching American television in the 80s, I never imagined that one day my own story would be broadcast across the border, Critch said. Having enjoyed so many CW shows with my own family, I am thrilled to invite our American friends to my home. From!

We are thrilled to be reunited with our friend Brad Schwartz and his team at The CW, said Ryan Lowerre, president of Lionsgate National Television Distribution. SON OF A CRITCH boasts an excellent cast, award-winning producers and a sensibility informed by the comedic genius of creator Mark Critch. It comes from our long-standing relationship with CBC, where it has already enjoyed two successful seasons, and we know it will delight audiences in its new American home on The CW.

Based on the award-winning and best-selling memoir by Mark Critch (This Hour Has 22 Minutes), SON OF A CRITCH is the hilarious and very real story of a young Mark coming of age in the 1980s. is a heartfelt window into the life of a child much older than his 11 years, using comedy and self-mockery to make friends and connect with the small group of people in his limited world. The comedy stars Mark Critch as his father, Mike, and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth (Pinocchio) as young Mark. Claire Rankin (Mollys Game) stars as Mary, Marks’ mother, alongside newcomers Sophia Powers and Mark Rivera, who play young Mark’s schoolmates. Colton Gobbo (Ginny & Georgia) plays Marks’ older brother, Mike Jr., and Golden Globe and SAG nominee Malcolm McDowell (A Clockwork Orange, Bombshell) also stars as Patrick Pop Critch.

The first season of SON OF A CRITCH in Canada ranked first among scripted shows on CBC in key ratings demos. Since its premiere, it has ranked among the top 5 most-watched Canadian comedies overall, and Season 2 has been the most-watched Canadian English-language comedy series and CBC’s most-watched show with audiences from 18 to 49 years old and from 25 to 54 years old. The series has received four nominations for the prestigious Canadian Screen Awards and two nominations for the Directors Guild of Canada. SON OF A CRITCH was recently renewed for a third season and will be produced in association with The CW.

SON OF A CRITCH is created by Mark Critch and Tim McAuliffe (The Office, Last Man on Earth) and produced by Emmy and Golden Globe-winning producer Andrew Barnsley (Schitts Creek). The series is a co-production between Barnsleys Project 10 Productions Inc. and Take the Shot Productions in association with CBC and Lionsgate Television, which handles worldwide distribution rights. SON OF A CRITCH is produced by Critch, McAuliffe, Barnsley and Allan Hawco. Renuka Jeyapalan, Perry Chafe, Amanda Joy and Anita Kapila serve as co-executive producers with Jeyapalan directing the first four episodes of the series.

About the CW Network

The CW Network, LLC is one of the premier broadcast networks in the Americas and reaches 100% of US markets. The CW offers 14 hours of prime time programming per week in addition to sports and entertainment programming and is the exclusive broadcast of LIV Golf. The fully ad-supported CW app, with over 92 million downloads to date, is available free to consumers on all major platforms and hosts the latest episodes and seasons of The CW’s primetime programming. , live streaming of its sports content, and a library of entertaining film and TV content to watch on demand. The CW is 75% owned by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST), a leading diversified media company and the largest group of CW affiliates with 37 CW and CW Plus affiliates, covering 32% of the population. For more information on The CW, please visit www.cwtv.com.

About Liongate

Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) encompasses world-class film and television studio operations aligned with the STARZ premium global subscription platform to deliver a unique and diverse portfolio of entertainment to consumers around the world entire. The company’s film, television, subscription and location-based entertainment businesses are backed by a library of 18,000 titles and a valuable collection of iconic film and television franchises. A digital-age company driven by its entrepreneurial culture and commitment to innovation, the Lionsgate brand is synonymous with bold, original and relevant entertainment for audiences around the world.

About CBC/Radio-Canada

CBC/Radio-Canada is Canada’s national public broadcaster. Through our mandate to inform, enlighten and entertain, we play a central role in strengthening Canadian culture. As Canada’s trusted news source, we offer a uniquely Canadian perspective on current affairs, current affairs and world affairs. Our distinctively local entertainment programming draws audiences from across the country. Deeply rooted in communities, CBC/Radio-Canada offers diverse content in English, French and eight Indigenous languages. We also deliver content in Spanish, Arabic, Chinese, Punjabi and Tagalog, as well as both official languages, through Radio Canada International (RCI). We are leading the transformation to meet the needs of Canadians in a digital world.

