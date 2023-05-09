Game of Thrones prequel on hiatus as Hollywood writers’ strike continues | American Writers’ Strike 2023





Writing on an upcoming Game of Thrones prequel has been halted and production on the final season of Stranger Things halted, as a nearly week-long strike by thousands of film and television writers television has spread to Hollywood. In a blog post, Game of Thrones author George RR Martin says the writers room on the A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight for the Max streaming service has been closed for the duration of the Writers Guild strike. of America (WGA). I’m not in Los Angeles so I can’t walk a picket line like I did in 1988, but I want to officially declare my full, complete and unequivocal support for my guild, he said. writing. In a later postMartin said the biggest problem with the current strike was the proliferation of mini-rooms, which makes it much harder for new young writers to take the next step on a show after it’s been greenlit. Martin described mini-rooms as an abomination that interrupts the same talent pipeline he enjoyed in his first TV role in Twilight Zone. If the Story Editors of 2023 aren’t allowed to gain production experience, where do studios think the Showrunners of 2033 will come from? he wrote. The WGA went on strike on May 2 after failing to secure a new labor deal with higher wages from Hollywood studios including Netflix Inc and Walt Disney Co. The studios said they made a generous offer to increase pay. Late-night talk shows immediately went dark, and some TV series and movies followed. On Sunday, the writers and creators of Netflix hit Stranger Things announced that production was on hold: Writing doesn’t stop when filming begins, they said on Twitter. While we were thrilled to begin production with our amazing cast and crew, that is not possible during this strike. The Marvel Blade movie, starring Mahershala Ali, also shut down just before filming began. Last month, The Hedge Knight was touted by Warner Bros executives as one of the flagship shows in development for Max, the new name for what had been HBO Max. The series is set 100 years before the events of Game of Thrones, a time when the Targaryen line holds the Iron Throne, and centers on a young knight and his squire. No release date has been announced. On his blog, Martin said filming for the second season of House of the Dragon, another Game of Thrones prequel, began in April and will continue in London and Wales. All eight episodes have already been written and edited, he said. It is not known how long the strike will last. No further talks are planned between the WGA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), the group negotiating on behalf of the studios. Maybe the AMPTP members will come to their senses tomorrow and offer some meaningful concessions, and the whole thing can be done next week, Martin said. I wouldn’t bet the ranch on that, though… I’ve never seen the Guild as united as it is now.

