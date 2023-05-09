Natanael Cano makes his acting debut in HBO Maxs VLGY





Natanael Cano will add an actor to his CV. Last night (May 8), the trailer for the HBO Max series VLGY was releasedin which the Mexican rapper and singer will star. VGLY is a scripted series about the competitive world of the Mexican rap scene. The show is set in the Tepitos La Guerrero neighborhood, where Cano’s character, Lil Vato, competes against the titular character, VGLY. Cano’s apparent rival is played by Mexican actor and musician Juan Daniel Garca Trevio. Other yThe young actors of the series include Benny Emmanuel, Alex Lago and Sasha Gonzlez. According to a press release, “The characters pursue their dreams in the music industry which is plagued by fake friends, exaggerations and haters. Without connections or luck, these friends risk everything to become the next phenomenon. urban music. Cano revealed VGLY’s first trailer in an Instagram post. “It’s Natanael Cano telling you what’s going on and supporting this project I’ve been working on,” he said in Spanish in the video. “I also say hello to all the beautiful people I met on the show. The VGLY crew will be everywhere soon. The trailer opens with character VGLY trying to impersonate Bad Bunny. The rest of his team is also featured, including DJ Flex, his creative director Data, and his manager Bubble. VGLY fights with Lil Vato, who punches him in the face. While trying to climb the ladder of fame, VLGY seems to be getting caught up in homegrown play. “It’s one thing for you to get involved in something,” Flex told YGLY. “It’s another thing to endanger your crew, man.” VGLY will begin streaming on HBO Max on May 25. By then, the popular streaming service will have been rebranded as Max. After a few years of first the corridos tumbados movement, Cano sees the genre going global. He currently has two top 40 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, including “PRC” with Peso Pluma and their collaboration “AMG” with Gabito Ballesteros. Cano is also featured on Fuerza Regida’s hit ‘Ch y La Pizza’. Check out the VGLY trailer below.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://remezcla.com/music/watch-natanael-cano-makes-acting-debut-in-hbo-maxs-vlgy/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos