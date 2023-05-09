Alia, Ranbir, Aditya, Ananya, Arjun, Malaika attend Karan Johar Bollywood Dinner

Filmmaker Karan Johar hosted a dinner party for some of the industry’s most famous couples on Monday. Among those who joined him at his Bandra residence for dinner were Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora and rumored couple Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur. Filmmakers Rohit Dhawan with his wife, Ayan Mukerji and Aarti Shetty were also spotted. Read also : Sonam Bajwa says Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday can go to Karan Johar and audition, unlike her Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora at Karan Johar. (Varinder Chawla)

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia were paired in white and were spotted together in their car. While Ranbir wore a white shirt and jeans, Alia wore a white dress. She was seen smiling when the paparazzi clicked them outside Karan Johar’s house. This is Alia’s first outing with Ranbir in the city after returning from the MET Gala where she marked her first appearance in a white dress with 1 lakh pearls.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday, meanwhile, were in black as they were spotted in separate cars upon arrival. The two are sometimes seen together in the city.

Malaika and Arjun were contrasting colors for dinner. While Arjun was in black, Malaika was seen in a sleeveless white t-shirt. Ayan Mukerji was also spotted in a white t-shirt. They recently returned from their holiday in Germany.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday at Karan Johar. (Varinder Chawla)

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor arrive at Karan Johar. (Varinder Chawla)

Ayan Mukerji and Rohit Dhawan with their wife at Karan Johar. (Varinder Chawla)

Alia will now be seen in Karan Johar’s upcoming director Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. This will be her and Ranveer Singh’s second film together following their 2019 film Gully Boy. It also stars Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan. It will hit theaters on July 28.

Ayan Mukerji’s presence at Karan Johar also puts an end to rumors of a fallout between them. Earlier, rumors swirled that Ayan Mukerji was not directing Brahmastra 2 and 3 under Karan’s banner, Dharma Productions, as both installments were postponed. Ayan had revealed in one of his Instagram posts that he was shooting another movie before the Brahmastra episodes. The original was Alia and Ranbir’s first film together and released last year just months before their daughter Raha Kapoor was born.