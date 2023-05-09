Did Shabana Azmi take a jibe at Kangana Ranaut’s tweet No one asked for Laal Singh Chaddha’s tweet to be banned? Shares a news article saying please refresh your memory





Controversy surrounding Adah Sharmas’ upcoming film, The Kerala Story, has been making headlines for the infamous reason. The controversy that erupted before the release of the film aroused strong reactions from everyone, including Shabana Azmi. A while ago, the veteran actress took to Twitter to compare him to Aamir Khans Laal Singh Chaddha and said no one has the right to become an extra-constitutional authority after he was passed by the Central Board of Film Certification . The film has been tipped to be banned in different parts of India after it hit the big screen on Friday. In the latest turn of events tonight, the film was banned in West Bengal by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Shortly after Shabana Azmis Tweet surfaced, many corrected the actress including Kangana Ranaut and said the Aamir Khan star was never called for a ban but for a boycott and cancellation before his exit. However, now Azmi seems to be correcting netizens with Kangana Ranaut by sharing the screenshot of a news article. The veteran actress tweeted, So twiterratis who say there was only the LSC boycott and no calls for a ban, please refresh your memory. There was a PIL asking for the ban. Earlier, Shabana Azmi wrote, Those who talk about banning #The Kerala Story are as wrong as those who wanted to ban Aamir Khans #Laal Singh Chaadha. Once a film has been approved by the Central Board of Film Certification, no one has the right to become an extra-constitutional authority. Those who speak of prohibition #THE Kerala Story is as wrong as those who wanted to ban Aamir Khans #Laal Singh Chaadha. Once a film has been approved by the Central Board of Film Certification, no one has the right to become an extra-constitutional authority. – Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) May 8, 2023 So tweeterati who say there was only the LSC boycott and no calls for a ban, please refresh your memory. There was a PIL asking for the ban pic.twitter.com/wQF17KS9zi – Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) May 8, 2023 Reacting to this, Kangana Ranaut had said: This is a very valid point, except that nobody asked for LSC to be banned, people just didn’t want to see it for many reasons, the main reason being that it was a remake of a very popular old Hollywood Classic that most people had already seen That’s a very valid point, except that no one asked for the ban people LSC just didn’t want to see it for many reasons, the main reason being that it was a remake of a very popular old Hollywood classic that most people had already seen https://t.co/n4hLrMyZ9N — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) May 8, 2023 Coming back, what do you think of the Tweet from Shabana Azmi and Kangana Ranauts? Let us know. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates! Must Read: Vivek Agnihotri slams writer for calling Kashmir a propaganda film: I openly challenge you Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.koimoi.com/bollywood-news/did-shabana-azmi-take-a-jibe-at-kangana-ranauts-no-one-asked-for-a-ban-on-laal-singh-chaddha-tweet-shares-a-news-article-saying-kindly-refresh-your-memory/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos