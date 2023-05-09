Crown drops assault charge against Edmonton actor Jesse Lipscombe





Content of the article In December, Jesse Lipscombe called the aggravated assault charge against him in early November unsubstantiated.

Content of the article The Crown dropped the charge against the Edmonton actor and producer during a May 3 court appearance.

Content of the article Lipscombe took to Facebook to share the news, as he did when he shared his side of the story of the fateful altercation with a former friend at his home in May 2022. This was no doubt because my accuser’s story was fanciful, unrealistic, (and) could not even be corroborated by his girlfriend, who was also on the scene, at my house, and interrogated, interrogated at length at this subject by police, he said in the video released on May 3. He said, on the other hand, he had three witnesses who would testify at trial that he was acting in self-defense. ‘Sign a death warrant’: Experts warn against feeding urban coyotes ‘Why?’: Family mourns mother and child killed outside south Edmonton school Lipscombe referred to the GoFundMe page set up last May for his accuser, Rameen Peyrow, who raised $10,140 to help support him because the yoga teacher was unable to work after breaking his leg . The page is no longer accepting donations. Its organizer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Content of the article Lipscombe said in a video posted to Facebook around the same time that Peyrow and his girlfriend came over to watch a hockey game. The conversation shifted to mixed martial arts, and Lipscombe and Peyrow found themselves in a fight. I was on my back at the time, he said then. I swept their legs up so they could go to the other side and their heel caught on my couch. And then they got hurt. Canceled appearances resulted in lost revenue Lipscombe said it lost more revenue in the past four months than the year before, with a tsunami of cancellations after Postmedia ran a story about the accusation in the first week of December (Lipscombe was indicted Nov. 7 ). Because of the charge, I was unable to work in the field I had majored in and found meaningful work, he said. We were forced to leave our dream house in Edmonton.

Content of the article He said a commercial he did with a prominent Edmontonian was filmed with another actor after the story was published and picked up by outlets across the country. Not only is it financially difficult, but it’s humiliating, he said. Sponsored podcast? Poof, gone. Black History Month, my busiest month at schools when I average 20-30 schools each February? Last February, I made one. Are they related? Heartbreaking, Lipscombe thanked the Vancouvers Look for party productions And Arts Club Theater Company for creating a safe space for him to continue creating his art. Being at the theater helped me a lot, he says. I don’t know what I would have done without you. Now that the charges have been dropped, Lipscombe plans to begin the long process of having his name cleared, but he’s not holding his breath waiting for those who seemed to relish the accusations leveled against him in online posts to recant. or apologize. The biggest lesson I’ve learned is how valuable our inner circle is, how important the people we let into our worlds are, and how careful we need to be to open our doors in the future. did he declare. Bend, don’t break, I didn’t. [email protected]

