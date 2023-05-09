The Thankless Job of a Hollywood Movie Cat Wrangler, Explained

You can’t collect cats, the idiom goes. While that’s not technically true, trying to train a feline isn’t as easy as training a dog, horse, or pig to jump on command or pretend to like its co-star Homo sapien. . These animals are more social pack animals. Cats? They prefer to sleep in the wheel arch of your car rather than next to you.





That hasn’t stopped thousands of professionals, and some everyday people, from enlisting their pets in movie and TV castings. Like this 1961 Life photograph proves that if humans can’t pull it off, the best thing to do is live vicariously through your kid or your short-haired American. At least the cats can handle the rejection, because landing a spot in a cat food ad or a feature film takes a special cat.

Cats come with their own quirks and dangers. Exotic tigers and lions are a whole different box of worms, but even something that can fit under your arm is enough to shake up an entire movie production. Trying to get the beast to do what the script asks takes both creativity and luck. As anyone who has ever encountered a cat can tell you, they are not known for their predictability.

Before you feel like casting directors miraculously stumble upon inexplicably obedient felines while yours chews through your charging cables, Hollywood has a dark secret it’s not telling you.





No actors were harmed during the making of this film.

Close-ups of Donald Pleasance’s wardrobe in the rocket scene of you only live twice shows the consequences of one of the greatest panics in the history of cinema. The fluffy white Turkish Angora brought in was under the actor’s control at the time of the outburst, but the rip marks in Blofeld’s beige suit are clearly noticeable. The fun wasn’t having fun, as any cat owner can attest when a cat digs its claws into your ligaments. Cats are irritable furry accessories, cute or not, and touching them can be a health risk.

Orangey, the memorable street cat of Breakfast at Tiffany’s, was so hostile that his tendency to attack the film crew earned him the nickname “the baddest cat in the world” by a terrified viewer (via Cats that changed the world). But trainer Frank Inn’s cat was in enough demand to make several dozen additional appearances in a fairly short period of time. Talk about connections.

One of the most surreal scenes of Meet the parents was the brilliant work of a cat rather than a human. The odd task of training a cat to use a toilet in the film fell to Dawn Barkan, an animal trainer with a long list of movies under her belt. His secret? Positive reinforcement, that is, lots of cat treats.

Even cats have agents

To capture the cat’s full emotional spectrum (friendly, hissing, sleeping, staring into space, curious, etc.), Jonesy’s task, the cat of Extraterrestrial, actually fell to four separate stunt performers. Same for the cat The Diary of a Princess. Who tells you everything you need to know about cats. They never do what you want when you need them, as Brent Spiner recounted while working with the numerous and tumultuous spots on Star Trek: The Next Generation.

This is not uncommon at all; the Coen brothers’ cat Inside Llewyn Davis requiring three cats. And to make sure they get the right animals, the filmmakers will go so far as to hold a cat casting audition. Seven kittens were needed to portray the stolen cat in the 2016 film Keanu, which was so troublesome that many extras were needed at hand. According to director Peter Atencio, tabbies were chosen because their particular coloration is the easiest to match. This comes in handy when it inevitably becomes necessary to call the cat double or triple to get a B-roll. Fourteen black cats were selected to play the role of Rhubarb in the film of the same name, each performing a specialized trick in a scene.

When directors find a cat for a movie, they have to thank the trainer as much as the cat. Many cats that made the big time were saved. Brought to life by animal trainers, they can catch up with their owners in incredible ways. Morris the Cat’s iconic fame from 9Lives earned the title “Clark Gable of Cats” for the affection he showed the commercial director in 1968. Morris and his trainer Bob Martwick were set for life, the cat even finally got his obituary printed in newspapers across the country, which is more than some actors could ever hope for. Morris was loved, and he didn’t even know it. People take this stuff very seriously. Because in this business, an outraged crowd can even cost a poor cat its place.

“Save the Cat”

Joel Coen once joked that the inclusion of the cat in Inside Llewyn Davis was by design. “The film doesn’t really have a plot. This concerned us at one point; that’s why we threw the cat away. Nothing gives the hero a benevolent nature like a weakness for animals. We also don’t know why so many villains had them, because it was impossible to see Don Vito Corleone as a villain in The Godfather when he is presented to us playing with a kitten.

Jonesy, the cute orange tabby cat from Extraterrestrial, is generally interpreted as director Ridley Scott’s attempt to show some kind of therapy animal to the homesick and bickering crew locked in the claustrophobic space freighter. Although the dichotomy of the crew carrying a ruthless, fanged killing machine in its box (the Cat) while fleeing like mice from another ruthless predator (the Xenomorph) in their own box, is one aspect of the film that has always been ignored for some reason. Maybe we were supposed to sympathize with the alien? This movie asks more philosophical questions than even Prometheus.

Coen’s joke hides a deceptively salient point. Animals complicate otherwise one-dimensional people and humanize seemingly “tough” characters, providing scriptwriters with more tools to tell a story without having to lose a page on exposition or character building. The emotionally difficult data of star trek looked in fascination at Spot. Corben Dallas in The fifth Element He might be a badass, but the fact that he’s doting on a cat he named “Sweetie” tells you everything you really need to know about him as a human being.