Met Opera’s ‘Champion’ at the Bradshaw Event Center – Daily Ardmoreite

[email protected] The Goddard Center is delighted to present the Metropolitan Opera’s production of Terence Blanchard’s final opera Champion, a lyrical account of the life of boxer Emile Griffith, on Saturday May 13. Admission is $20 for the general public, $15 for Goddard members and seniors. , and $10 students. This event will take place at the Bradshaw Event Center at 25 West Broadway, Ardmore. A light meal, included in the price of admission, will be served one hour before the performance at 10:55 a.m. The show will start at 11:55 a.m. Members, sponsors and the general public should call and make reservations at advance to guarantee the food service. Ticket sales at the door will not include meals at a reduced price of $5. Seven-time Grammy Award winner Terence Blanchard is a celebrated composer whose many works express his roots in jazz but defy further categorization. His opera Fire Shut Up in My Bones opened the Mets 2122 season and was the first opera by a black composer to be performed by the company. Now, Mr. Blanchard’s operatic account of the dramatic story of boxer Emile Griffith is coming to New York. Bass-baritone Ryan Speedo Green stars as the locked-up young hatter-turned-boxer who rises from obscurity to become world champion and, in one of the greatest tragedies in sports history, kills his homophobic rival on the ring. Yannick Nezet-Seguin leads a stellar cast that also includes bass-baritone Eric Owens as Griffith’s eldest, haunted by the ghosts of his past. Soprano Latonia Moore is Emelda Griffith, the Boxers’ estranged mother, alongside mezzo-soprano Stephanie Blythe as bar owner Kathy Hagen. Director James Robinson, whose productions of Fire and Porgy and Bess brought down the house, is supervising the direction, and Camille A. Brown, whose choreography electrified audiences in Fire and Porgy, also returns. The Goddard Centers 2022-23 Met opera season will continue with Mozart’s classic Don Giovanni on Saturday, May 13. The Goddard Center is located at 401 1st Ave. SW to Ardmore. For more information, please call the business office at (580) 226-0909 or visit our website at goddardcenter.org. National Sponsors for The Met Live: HD series include The Neubauer Family Foundation, Bloomberg and the Toll Brothers. The Goddard Center is an Adventure Road partner.

