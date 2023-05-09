Entertainment
Here’s how the Hollywood writers’ strike could impact your favorite show
Topline
As Hollywood writers’ strike continues, Netflix’s hit show stranger things is the latest show to halt production, joining many others including Abbott Elementary School, yellow jackets And Big mouthwho all interrupted the writing.
Highlights
The Writers Guild of America, the union that represents more than 11,000 screenwriters for film and television, has been on strike since Tuesday after failed contract talks with Hollywood studios.
Netflixs stranger thingsone of the most watched original series streaming platforms, has filming paused for its upcoming fifth and final season: The stranger things Writers Hall Twitter account, which has over 1.7 million followers, tweeted that filming in the middle of a strike is impossible because the writing does not stop at the start of filming.
Sundays MTV Movie & TV Awards largely account on pre-recorded segments and acceptance speeches, including one from Jennifer Coolidge, who expressed support for the writers after Drew Barrymore dropped out of hosting the event in solidarity with the writers.
< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>
There are only a few days left of filming, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power continue to production but without writer-producers J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay on set, as they are not permitted to make creative decisions or any other writing-based duties under strike rules.
Late-night shows whose daily episodes were the first to stall: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Late Night with Seth Meyers, The daily show And Jimmy Kimmel Live! will begin airing reruns on Tuesday, as new episodes are often written on the day the show airs, Deadline reported.
Weekly late night shows Real time with Bill Maher And Last week tonight with John Oliver will also close Deadline reported.
Late night show on Fox News Gutfeld! will be would have keep airing new episodes because its authors are not union members.
The soap operas are expected be hit next and might run out of already written episodes after about a month.
Scripted shows slated to air new seasons in the coming months could also be impacted: Abbott Elementary School, yellow jackets, night yard And Cobra Kai have all put writing on hiatus for their upcoming seasons.
Animated series Big mouth interrupted writing: It was would have six weeks into writing its eighth and final season and was scheduled to wrap in August barring a strike.
Saturday Night Live will air replays until further notice SNL actor Pete Davidson had to host the May 6 show, and Jennifer Coolidge and Kieran Culkin were to host the last episodes of the season.
The speecha daytime talk show that brings together WGA editors, will stop production and air unreleased original episodes, after which it will air reruns.
Other daytime talk showsThe View, Live with Kelly and Mark And Tamron Hallwill not be affected because they are largely unscripted or employ non-guild writers, and The Drew Barrymore Show has already finished production on its season.
crucial quote
Abbott Elementary School writer Brittani Nichols spoke out in favor of the strike on Democracy now! Tuesday, indicating: If this strike lasts a long time, our program will not come out in time. And it might change the episode count, which I’m sure people will be very upset about. This could change the air date. It could change a lot of different things.
Surprising fact
All shows in upcoming seasons will not be delayed: AndorA star wars franchise series, would have finished writing its second season before the strike with a few days to spare, just as HBO hit Dragon House. The upcoming second season of the Prime Video series good omens is complete and will not be affected, writer Neil Gaiman tweeted.
What Writers Ask
Streaming is at the center of the negotiating stalemate: The WGA says writers’ pay has fallen as studios have poured money into streaming content, especially because streaming shows tend to having fewer episodes, often 8–12 per season compared to the over 20 that were once typical. The writers also say that residual payments from a streaming service pale compared to the money they would earn from TV reruns, in part because streaming residuals are fixed, not based on viewership, and original streaming content generally remains exclusive to that streamer and is not licensed to other networks, sold in overseas markets, or released to DVD. The WGA has required audience-based residuals for streaming content to reward authors whose content has been widely viewed, but the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents the studios in the negotiation process, rejected the proposal . The WGA estimates that the median weekly salary of writer-producers has decreases 23% over the past decade, adjusted for inflation, making it difficult for writers to earn a living. Members of the WGA are also struggle versus mini-theatres, a system where studios will hire a small number of writers to write for a show not yet greenlit, the jobs, according to the WGA, are underpaid and can last as little as 10 weeks. To end this practice, which the writers say requires more work from fewer people over a shorter period of time, WGA has propose set minimums for the number of writers in a writers room and the duration of the writers room. AMPTP said he offered generous pay increases for writers, though the WGA dismissed these demands as wholly insufficient given the existential crisis facing writers. Negotiations persisted for months, and in April, 98% of the Writers Guild vote to authorize a strike, which went into effect on Monday evening when the 2020 WGA contract expired.
Tangent
The Met Gala, one of Hollywood’s biggest fashion parties, took place in New York just hours before the WGA strike began. Many stars on the red carpet expressed their support for the writers, including Quinta Brunsonwho plays and writes Abbott Elementary School. Actress Amanda Seyfried went viral on Twitter for sharing his thoughts on the strike: Everyone should be paid for their work. It’s fucking easy. WGA Fellow Jimmy Fallon said he hoped that a strike would be avoided, but he supports his writers without whom he would have no show.
Large number
100. That’s how many days the WGA’s last strike lasted, from November 2007 to February 2008. Saturday Night Live aired no new episodes throughout the strike and laid off employees, while late-night talk shows went on long hiatuses. Some late-night hosts eventually returned to the air and paid their writers out of their own pockets, including Conan OBrien, who tried tactics like seeing how long he could spin his wedding ring on his desk to fill airtime. The strike boosted unscripted shows like Big brother and Donald Trump The apprenticewhile other scripted shows like Ugly Betty And breaking Bad were cut short. Some film scripts were rushed before the strike, forcing shoddy scripts to be produced and leading, as many have speculated, to negative reviews for films like Quantum of Comforta James Bond film starring Daniel Craig, and Transformers: Revenge.
