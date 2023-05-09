Shahid Kapoor on 20 years of Ishq Vishk, two decades in Bollywood: “I cling to the innocence I started with”





You should sit down for this – it’s been 20 years since Ishq Vishk came out and turned Shahid Kapoor into an instant star. If the passage of time surprises you – wasn’t it just ‘kal ki baat’ when you went to the theater with your buddies to watch the first vehicle of Shahid, Amrita Rao and Shenaz Treasurywala – you are not alone . Yes, as unbelievable as it may sound, Ishq Vishk (May 9) is 20 years old and Shahid has been in the industry for two decades.

Shahid Kapoor in a recent chat with indianexpress.com expressed his gratitude for surviving the industry for two decades. He also told how he came from Delhi with no idea how to pursue his dream. He joined the dance and was a model when the movie came along. The actor took stock of his career and called it a “learning curve.” Let’s talk more about how it grew and evolved, but it retained some qualities. Shahid said: “A lot of things in me have changed, but some fundamentals are pretty much the same. I cling to that innocence I started with. Yes, he sometimes goes away, and then you have to reconnect with him and then bring him back. He must always be at the forefront. I really believe that if you want to be good at anything, you have to be a student. You have to be curious, learn and evolve, it’s the only way to be alive. You need to stay connected with yourself, stay young at heart, and not take yourself too seriously. I have worked on myself in this department for the past few years. I really tried to be like that. LR Kumar Taurani, Shahid Kapoor, Amrita Rao, Annu Malik, Ken Ghosh, Ramesh Taurani and Yash Tonk during the musical release of Ishq Vishk. (Photo: Express Archive) After Ishq Vishk, Shahid has been billed as the ‘chocolate boy’ as he has done a number of romantic films. He managed to pull through, as in the words of fans, he is now in his dark phase. Reflecting on the same, the actor said, “I was dying to get out of it. Honestly, I really don’t like tags. Now that people say I’m good with gray characters, I I don’t want to do it. Predictability isn’t an option for me. I want to do different kinds of movies, different kinds of characters, and never be predictable. Otherwise, I start to piss myself off. When I shoot, sometimes I feel like what I do, I’ve done it before. It’s also a good thing, because you also like to do what people like to see you do. But it’s also important to bring something new to the table. In an old interview with us, Shahid also talked about how extremely nervous he was on the first day of filming. Speaking about his first day on the set of Ishq Vishk, he shared, “I was very nervous! I was nervous every day of this movie. I think we took about 11 to 12 in the first shot. Digging into how he bagged the project, he shared, “I auditioned, I got rejected. Then I gave another round of auditions. And again I was rejected. Then I did a third round of auditions. Then I did dance auditions. And then I got the movie. It was a long process before I got it. The sequel to the much-loved teen romance Ishq Vishk was also announced last year. True to the love of Gen Z, the film is titled Ishq Vishk Rebound. While Dear Zindagi actor Rohit Saraf plays one of the lead roles, it also marks the Bollywood debut of Hrithik Roshans cousin Pashmina Roshan (daughter of musician Rajesh Roshan). Jibraan Khan, who played Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol’s son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham also stars opposite Nailaa Grewal in this debut film by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari. According to the makers, the film has been rebooted to fit the contemporary timeline and offers a modern and relatable take on the relationship between Millennials and Gen Z.

