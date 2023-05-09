Dish loses 552,000 pay-TV subscribers in first quarter





Dish Network said it lost about 552,000 net pay-TV subscribers in the first quarter, down from a drop of 462,000 a year ago and a drop of 268,000 in the fourth quarter of 2022. The company, led by CEO Erik Carlson and Chairman Charlie Ergen, ended the financial quarter with 9.2 million total subscribers. That includes 7.09 million Dish TV customers and 2.1 million Sling TV subscribers, who face stiff competition from YouTube TV, Hulu+ Live TV and fuboTV. More from The Hollywood Reporter Dish has consistently lost pay-TV subscribers amid cord cutting and consumer shifts to streaming platforms, and more recently its subscriber base was hit by an internal cybersecurity attack. The company had an overall pay-TV customer base of 9.75 million at the end of the first quarter of 2022. Dish is looking to transform itself from a declining satellite TV provider to offering a 5G wireless network as part of a wireless broadband business. The company lost 81,000 wireless subscribers in the first quarter, compared to a loss of 343,000 customers the year before to end the last quarter with 7.91 million subscribers. The latest subscriber losses, where Dish’s satellite TV retail business is losing subscribers at a faster rate than losses in its wireless retail business, caused overall revenue to drop to 3 $.96 billion for the first quarter, compared to $4.33 billion a year earlier. And net income attributable to shareholders fell to $233 million, from $433 million in the first quarter of 2022. On an early morning analyst call, Dish Network executives said the fallout from a previously disclosed network outage in February due to a cybersecurity attack fell heaviest on Sling TV, as late fees for monthly bills were removed after payment systems and call centers were taken offline. The story continues That’s where the impact hit, Carlson reported, as efforts to acquire and retain Sling TV customers took a hit, even as Dish Network executives were keen to allay concerns that the ransomware attack would have a long-term impact on the pay TV brand and its number of subscribers. . Shares of Dish Network edged up 4 cents, or 0.5%, to $7.16 in the early afternoon. Dish Network has seen its share price tumble amid investor concerns over the company’s high leverage to grow its wireless broadband business as interest rates rise and pay-TV revenues rise. and wireless telephony continue to be under pressure. We have a path and it’s not obvious to people on this call, but we have a path and we have to execute it and hope it doesn’t get worse in the market, Charlie Ergen told analysts then. that he was touting his company’s 5G wireless evolution. construction of the telephone network. The best of The Hollywood Reporter Click here to read the full article.

