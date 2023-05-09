BOLLYWOOD STAR AKSHAY KUMAR VISITS BAPS HINDU MANDIR, ABU DHABI





Raj Sadosh/Abohar. Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar visited BAPS Hindu Mandir site in Abu Dhabi with film producer Vashu Bhagnani and prominent businessman Jiten Doshi. Akshay Kumar was welcomed by Swami Brahmavihari with a garland of flowers. Akshay and the delegation joined a gathering of the mandir’s board and key volunteers. Swami Brahmavihari shared the almost magical story of the design and development of the project. In a nod to Akshay Kumar and the film industry professionals present, Swami said, “This project is scripted in heaven and is now being screened here on earth.” The movie star and others donned helmets and eagerly ascended the mandir’s grand staircase. At the top, they were greeted by a breathtaking view of the mandir. They were fascinated to see the intricate carvings under each of the seven spires housing different deities.\A visit originally planned to last 40 minutes, turned into a two-hour journey of discovery and appreciation for Akshay Kumar and his delegation. Later, Akshay and others participated in a puja ceremony to place a brick in the construction of the mandir. The movie star and others donned helmets and eagerly ascended the mandir’s grand staircase. At the top, they were greeted by a breathtaking view of the mandir. They were fascinated to see the intricate carvings under each of the seven spires housing different deities. A visit originally planned to last 40 minutes, turned into a two-hour journey of discovery and appreciation for Akshay Kumar and his delegation. Akshay said, “You create history… What you create is not just a service to our community, but to humanity. Create a new world where there is peace, love and support from one human to another; there really is nothing more powerful than this… “Love Can Move Mountains” is a true testament to your efforts… truly overwhelming! It’s a dream of dreams! Both Akshay and Brahmavihari Swami expressed their deep gratitude for the generosity and vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahayan, President of the United Arab Emirates.

