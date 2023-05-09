Succession star Brian Cox has applied for the lead actor category for the Emmys

Despite only appearing in three episodes before his surprising death, Brian Cox was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series category at the Emmy Awards.

Cox, 76, has already been nominated twice in the Leading Actor category in 2020 and 2022 for his portrayal of media mogul Logan Roy.

Cox’s submission for the Lead Actor Emmy was confirmed by Varietywhich could lead to a historic Emmy season for the HBO series.

It was reported in April that Kieran Culkin would also be submitted in the lead actor category, following two supporting actor nominations, with Jeremy Strong also up for lead actor.

While all three stars of Succession will be nominated, it will be the first time a series has garnered three nominations in the Leading Actor category, for Drama or Comedy.

While it will go down in history on the lead actor side if all three actors are nominated, it has happened a few times on the lead actress side.

Golden Girls stars Betty White, Rue McClanahan and Bea Arthur were all nominated together in 1986 and 1987, with the three actresses eventually each winning an Emmy over the course of the series.

ABC’s Desperate Housewives also pulled off a trifecta in 2005 with nominations for Marcia Cross, Teri Hatcher and Felicity Huffman, who ultimately won the Emmy.

Strong won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 2020 and he was nominated in 2020.

Culkin has been nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series in 2020 and 2022, although this is the first year he has submitted in the lead actor category.

As for Cox, his character Logan Roy was rather surprisingly killed off by going into cardiac arrest on a plane during the third episode of the fourth and final season.

He made an appearance on last week’s episode as a previously recorded video for Waystar Royco’s Investor Day.

It is unknown if Cox will appear in any further episodes this season, but if he does, he would be disqualified from submitting in the featured guest category.

Emmy rules state that an actor can’t appear in more than 50% of the season’s episodes, and Cox appeared in four episodes in the fourth and final season, which will run 10 episodes, with the series finale being aired May 28.

Sarah Snook, who plays Shiv in the series, will also transition from supporting actress to lead actress, with Alexander Skarsgard vying for supporting actor after appearing in his fifth episode of the season in the new episode. Sunday, Tailgate Party.

He will face Nicholas Braun (Greg Hirsch), Alan Ruck (Connor Roy) and Matthew Macfadyen (Tom Wambsgans), who won the supporting cast last year.

Succession made Emmy history in 2022 with the most acting nominations in a single year at 14.