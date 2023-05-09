Biden says he backs striking Hollywood writers a week after Karine Jean-Pierre says White House won’t interfere





President Biden voiced support for striking Hollywood writers on Monday, calling for a fair deal a week after White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the executive would not comment on the dispute. work in progress. Nights like these are reminders of stories and the importance of treating storytellers with the dignity, respect and worth they deserve, Biden, 80, said in a speech Monday at the White House during a a screening of the American Born Chinese television series. I sincerely hope that the writers’ strike in Hollywood will be resolved and that writers will receive the fair treatment they deserve as soon as possible, the Commander-in-Chief added. The Writers Guild of America announced last week that its 11,500 screenwriter members in California, New York and other cities would refuse to work after the union and studios failed to agree on a new three-year contract, triggering Hollywood’s first strike in 15 years. The union is at odds with studios and production companies over writers’ pay, how long writers are employed on shows and movies, and the role of AI in the future of movie writing. scenarios. Last week, Jean-Pierre said the administration would not comment on the strike.





President Joe Biden speaks during a film screening in the East Room of the White House on May 8, 2023 in Washington, DC. Getty Images You have heard us say many times, we are not talking about an ongoing strike, Jean-Pierre said during a White House press briefing. We’ve said it over and over again because we’ve been asked when different entities and you see workers going on strike in those different entities. We have been very clear, she added. Again, we encourage both sides to stay around the table. But we are still very attentive, said Jean-Pierre, while also insisting that the president supports the workers.





White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during the daily press briefing in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on May 8, 2023 in Washington, DC. Getty Images Biden, who has called himself the most pro-union president in history, came under fire from railroad unions last year for his decision to lobby Congress to force labor groups to agree to a deal with the railway companies in order to avoid a strike. Since launching its re-election campaign in 2024, the powerful Michigan-based United Auto Workers has also withheld its endorsement of Biden, with the group’s chairman telling members he’s concerned about pressure from presidents for more vehicles electrical. The federal government is investing billions in the transition to electric vehicles, with no strings attached or commitments to workers, Shawn Fain wrote a memo to members earlier this month, according to CNN. The EV transition is in serious danger of becoming a race to the bottom. We want national leaders to support us before making commitments. Biden praised America’s entertainment industry on Monday, calling it iconic, meaningful and necessary in America. We need the writers and all the workers and everyone involved to tell the stories of our nation and the stories of all of us, Biden said.

