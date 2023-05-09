Velsum offers a duo of captivating and spiritual harmonies Velsum offers spiritual harmonies





A crowd of around 50 gathered at Ravenswood Christian Community Church for a spiritual performance by vocal duo Velsum on Sunday. The show, the band’s sixth, included 10 songs that will appear on their upcoming album, “New Nightingale, New Rose.” Singers Lucien Dante Lazar and Ultra-Violet Archer said love and wisdom inspired the show, which they call a “Passage” to reflect the intimacy of their performance. Both call the shows more of a spiritual practice than an entertainment product. “We try to develop our souls in a way that allows our voices to truly serve truth and love,” Lazar said. “If we can follow this call to sing these qualities of truth, beauty and goodness, then we will do what it takes for Velsum.” Velsum’s 2022 self-titled debut EP featured musical influences from around the world, including Gregorian chants, American folk, and jazz. During “Passages”, the group only performs a cappella harmonies. Lazar said Velsum became a spirit as the duo wrote lyrics together. He said a cappella performance allows for intimacy, which facilitates their performances dedicated to inner transformation. Hazel Archer-Ginsberg, Archer’s mother, said Velsum always fills a room in a healing way. “It brings me to a higher self. I feel like I’m between the worlds – that I’m crossing the threshold into the spiritual realm,” she said.

Velsum member Lucien Dante Lazar raises his hands while singing at the Christian Community Church. James Taylor, a teacher at Chicago Waldorf School, said he started introducing his second-grade class to Velsum’s music because of its lyrics about how all humans are connected. Taylor said his son was one of Velsum’s biggest fans. Father and son listen to the band on the way to school. Taylor said her son receives a sense of peace and understanding from the music. “I don’t know where he’s going or where he thinks he is,” Taylor said. “But … for those moments in time, he is found. It is the most peaceful place you will ever find a young man on this planet. The crowd at the Ravenswood performance included members of the Christian Community Church, members of Chicago’s Anthroposophical community, and the performers’ family and friends. Anthroposophy is a spiritualist movement of the 20th century. Naomi Harper a church member for more than 40 years, said she “revels in the beauty” of the couple’s voices. Wisconsin resident Chris Thelen said the ‘Passage’ was like watching ‘Lord of the Rings’ through an interpretative historical re-enactment lens. Philadelphia-based Velsum fan Rick Ruffin was unable to attend the show, but said he appreciated the band’s dedication to high-quality production. “It’s just recorded so cleanly and seamlessly that it really feels like they’re both in the room with you,” Ruffin said. “When you listen, you feel like you’re in one of those big cathedrals.” E-mail: [email protected] Twitter: @JackAustinNews Related Spreservatives: — Funky post-punk art group Clickbait emerges with fervent fans — Moyana Olivia’s powerful voice and emotional lyrics draw fans to campus — Chicago-based alt-rock band split release of 2nd EP ‘vice versa’ amid pandemic

