7 Bollywood Moms Desis Bonded With the Most; Kirron Kher to Sridevi and more

Mother’s Day 2023: Mother’s Day is approaching, we are in May and the month is only dedicated to our dear mother. And while you’re going back and forth on the basket to decide what to give and what not to give your moms, we’re here to serve up the fun times. When we talk about Bollywood movies, be it romance, thriller, action or any other genre, a character never forgets to let go of his mother’s comfort. Over time, Bollywood has given us many iconic mother characters, some of which have remained persistent and even today are referenced in our normal daily lives.

7 Bollywood moms we talked to the most

Be it Sridevi in ​​English Vinglish or Kirron Kher in Khoobsurat, we also have Jaya Bachchan in many, these Bollywood supermoms always gave us an excuse to watch the movie again and again. Discover some

Kirron Kher in Khoobsurat

The reason we can’t stop referencing her over and over again is because her character was the only good thing in the movie. We loved it, went rofl and even rewatched the movie thanks to our super cool Punjabi mum whose level of sarcasm is second to none and has the wittiest, premium one-liners and punchlines for every moment.

Sridevi in ​​English

The one mom character that made us laugh, cry, motivate in short took us on an emotional roller coaster. Sridevis’ role in English Vinglish will forever remain iconic to us. The way she overcame challenges and continued to love her children is something we all feel about our mothers. We all admire our mothers for the way they face obstacles head on and still manage to have wonderful relationships with their children while dealing with their own mental health issues.

Jaya Bachchan in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Mrs. Raj Kapoor Played by Jaya Bachchan, is a loving and passionate mother who will do anything for her family. She is traditional yet progressive and always puts her family’s happiness before her own. The quality that we all loved and felt extremely connected to our own family. The way mothers always unite the family regardless of everyone having their own mentality

Nargis Dutt in Mother India

Nargis Dutt’s portrayal of Radha in “Mother India” is iconic and made Nargis a superstar and a home even back when watching movies on TV was such a luxury. Radha is a willful and determined mother who sacrifices everything for the sake of her children.

Jaya Bachchan in Kal Ho Naa Ho

Archana, played by Jaya Bachchan, is a single mother who works hard to support her family. She is loving, caring, and selfless, and always puts her family’s needs before her own. At the time of her children’s mental breakdown, we saw how she weathered the storm and supported them with all their might while dealing with her own problems.

Vidya Balan in Paa and Kajol in Salaam Venky

Although the two films were separated by decades, the essence remains the same. Both Vidya and Kajol were prime examples of a mother’s unwavering commitment to her child, no matter how difficult life may be or what the future may hold. No matter what condition, illness, disease or disability a child has, his mother will always love him with all her heart.

Shabana Azmi in Neerja

We all watched Neerja with Sonam Kapoor, the story inspired by the real event of braveheart Neerja Bhanot. We can only admire Shabana’s character and the hard work she undertook. Neerja’s mother, while mourning her daughter’s passing, accepted the tragedy with confidence and held her head high, taking comfort in her daughter’s brave deeds.