Actor Neal McDonough reveals his next role as Whitey Bulger during an appearance in Saskatoon





Award-winning actor Neal McDonough dropped fans a hint of his upcoming role at the 2023 Saskatoon Entertainment Expo on Sunday. During a Q&A moderated by CTV’s Jeff Rogstad, Star Trek’s Jonathan Frakes persuaded McDonough to talk about his next character. Is it common knowledge? Frakes asked McDonough. He’s going to take on Whitey Bulger. McDonough has confirmed that he will play American organized crime boss James Whitey Bulger in a television miniseries. According to IMDB, the series is currently in development. It will be a familiar role for McDonough as he plays Bulger in a one-night-only stage performance in Boston next week. The Dorchester, Mass.-born actor said the role touched him close to home. Being from Boston and playing public enemy number one, I can’t wait,” McDonough said. McDonough is credited in 130 projects, including films, television series, video games and plays. Some of his most memorable performances include Buck Compton in Band of Brothers, Damien Darhk in The Flash, and Malcolm Beck in Yellowstone. McDonough is known as a method actor, taking on a character’s personality traits even when the cameras aren’t rolling, sometimes abandoning his own personality to immerse himself more in a role. While filming Band of Brothers, Mcdonough was cut by an errant splinter while using the .50 caliber machine gun, even knocking his teeth out in the process. As a method actor, he asked Shane Taylor, the actor who played doctor Eugene Roe, to stitch him up, despite Taylor having no medical training. McDonough has been nominated for seven awards, winning four. Most recently, he won the 2015 award for Best Vocal Ensemble in a Television Special/Direct to DVD or Short Title for his work in Batman: Assault on Arkham.

