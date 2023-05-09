Hollywood calls it “the Netflix strike”. here’s why

Netflix is ​​one of the power centers of the entertainment industry and its agent of change.

So much so that the streaming giant has also become an avatar of anguish for Hollywood writers who are entering the second week of a historic strike that has no end in sight.

Some members of the Writers Guild of America, which has 11,500 members, focused their frustration on the streaming company. In the industry, some are dubbing this year’s industrial action the Netflix strike.

Netflix has upended the business model in so many ways and fundamentally broken it, Jaclyn Moore, executive producer and writer for Netflix’s Queer as Folk on Peacock and Dear White People, said Monday from the picket line near the elegant sunset from Netflix. Boulevard offices.

Moore was joined by hundreds of WGA writers who marched outside the Netflix offices to protest better pay and working conditions. They cited tensions and changes in the business, which they say have been exacerbated by the streaming revolution launched by Netflix.

These changes, according to the writers, made it harder to support a family in Los Angeles while writing on shows for guild minimums. The raucous crowd included pregnant women, parents with children carrying signs saying daycare is expensive and WGA Guilds’ chief negotiator Ellen Stutzman, who pushed her child in a stroller along the line of picketing.

Streaming is the problem, said writer Janet Lin, who worked on the first season of Netflixs hit Bridgerton, one of TV’s most beloved shows during the pandemic.

Netflix helped change the way people watch TV shows and movies by giving consumers what they wanted to see on demand instead of having to wait for the last episode, and with a cheaper option than the pay TV package.

The company did this while delivering hits like Squid Game, Bridgerton and Tiger King, spending around $17 billion a year on programming, and becoming one of Hollywood’s largest employers.

The downside for many writers was that it changed the way they were paid and the way shows were made, in a way that they believe now threatens their livelihoods.

They changed the pattern, for a lot of good, said Stephanie Hicks, a WGA member since 2016 who worked on ABCs Castle and The Rookie: Feds. There is so much more content available worldwide. But you have to pay the content creators.

Netflix co-chief executive Ted Sarandos said in a recent earnings presentation that the company’s extensive library of shows and movies would help it weather a short-term strike. However, the production of several Netflix shows has been disrupted including Stranger Things, according to its creators, the Duffer brothers. Cobra Kai and Unstable were also shut down.

The Los Gatos, Calif., company adopted shorter TV seasons with fewer episodes, assembled smaller writers’ rooms for shorter periods, and paid artists up front rather than with a staggered back-end, which would be lucrative when a show aired in syndication or when a movie hit cable TV.

Many of these practices were adopted by legacy media companies, including Walt Disney Co., Amazon Studios, and WarnerMedia (now Warner Bros. Discovery), which launched streaming services to compete with Netflix.

They were responsible for many disruptive innovations and practices that for the most part have been embraced by the creative community, but the business part is now catching up, said Tom Nunan, former studio and television network executive.

Netflix didn’t invent many of these industry-shaking changes.

Several of the trends, including the use of TV seasons with fewer than 22 episodes, were underway before its streaming service electrified the company. HBO’s The Sopranos, Sex and the City, and FX’s Nip/Tuck all had shorter seasons.

While Netflix hasn’t necessarily caused all of the problems for writers, the company has helped to trivialize some practices, said Evan Shapiro, a former NBCUniversal executive who now runs his own company.

They’re that brass ring that everyone chased, only to find out it was made of pewter, Shapiro said. They are not alone, but they have definitely started.

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, the organization that represents media companies, said the rise of subscription video-on-demand has created more opportunities for writers to work on a television series, because many other shows are made.

Writers also receive paid residuals after the first season, while the syndication model relied on a broadcast of at least four seasons. In the last contract, the studios agreed to increase the residual rates, which resulted in more residuals being paid. The value of tailings increased 28.1% from 2016 to 2021, from $385.4 million to $493.6 million, according to WGA data.

One of the ways Netflix disrupted Hollywood was by making it standard practice for the streamer to greenlight a series based on a script, rather than a pilot episode. While Netflix wasn’t the first AMC Networks to base its pickup decisions on scripts, not pilots, since around 2015, it has accelerated the trend.

It’s a very attractive proposition for most show writers because they don’t have to audition for a pilot, Nunan said. It made Netflix stand out and it really disrupted the business. Many other companies followed suit thereafter.

On the other hand, Netflix Originals would live exclusively on its platform, doing away with the traditional syndication market that offered big paydays to creatives on hit shows.

There is a price to pay for this, Nunan said. There is a residual price to pay. And that is largely what the strike is about.

One of the most controversial developments among writers is a new way of working popularized by streamers. Streaming services hired small groups of writers to flesh out a series before going into production. These small groups, called mini-rooms, have been criticized by the WGA for eroding writers’ pay. Some writers spend weeks or even months writing three to six episodes of a show that isn’t picked up.

While working on the traditional 22-episode television series, writers could be employed for almost 10 months a year. Now, the typical new job for low- and mid-level writers on a streaming series is 20 to 24 weeks, or just 14 weeks if the room is convened without a series order, the WGA said in a recent report.

Most Netflix writers’ rooms last 20 weeks, according to a Netflix spokesperson.

Another issue for writers is how having hands-on experience working on a show through the creative process, often from picking up the pilot to shooting individual episodes, has gone.

Geetika Lizardi, who worked as a screenwriter on her first show, NBCs Outsourced in 2010, was employed for around nine months of the year, working through production and post-production and learning the editing process. But on streaming shows, the work takes about 20 weeks.

You can’t make a living, said Lizardi, who worked on the yet-to-be-released Season 3 of Netflixs Bridgerton. It’s hard enough to get a job. And it takes more like two or three to survive.

Studio executives recognize the shortcomings of the current method because fewer writers are present during the production of a show. The problem is that the industry is losing its centuries-old pipeline to train showrunners.

Moore, the showrunner, also said that streaming companies don’t provide detailed viewership data, making it difficult for writers to know if they’re getting paid properly. Lack of data reduces the bargaining power of creators when their show is successful.

What was once public information, how your show was going is no longer available, Moore said. The tech industry came along and made this information a black box.

One of the proposals the WGA attempted to introduce was to make residual payments based on viewership. But the AMPTP rejected the proposal.

Netflix highlighted how it publicly shares data about its most popular shows and movies and success metrics with showrunners and directors. Netflix’s Top 10 page shows the number of hours watched on its most popular shows, which is more data than other streamers like Amazons Prime Video share.

Many in the industry want to see even more leaked data.

It’s really hard to negotiate the value of the product you’re creating if you don’t have the information about the success or failure of that product, Moore said. Instead, [you] You only have to listen to a tech company to tell you to trust them.