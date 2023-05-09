Sherman Avenue Starbucks employees file for unionization

After months of turnover and management instability, the Starbucks at 1734 Sherman Ave. hired a new permanent director in March. But, Sarah Wachs, Weinberg employee and sophomore said the new store manager had only exacerbated the store’s problems.

Several Starbucks employees applied for union membership on Wednesday to join the national Starbucks Workers United movement.

Wachs said staff faced a lack of protection for transgender and Jewish employees in addition to miscommunication, under-hours and unreasonable work demands — all without support from senior management.

“It got to a point where we were like, ‘We could be fired’, but (unionization) is almost a necessity because even when we reached out to senior management with our concerns, nothing was happening.” , Wachs said. .

Employee Marissa Morrison said employees still haven’t scheduled enough hours, leaving the store consistently understaffed during the busiest times.

She said she’s gone from working 24 hours to 12 hours since March — which is Starbucks’ minimum.

“Everyone was having horrible hours. We were all begging to take shifts, trying to do whatever we could to afford to live,” Morrison said. “Then we had our last manager and it got worse.”

Wachs said his current manager blamed the problem on employees, saying they weren’t submitting enough available hours. Wachs and Morrison said that was wrong.

Wachs said their manager also discussed hiring more people on their staff of 30 and commented on laying off students – who make up about a third of the staff – and planned to leave for the summer. He also threatened not to rehire them if they wanted to come back after the summer.

Wachs said transgender and Jewish staff members are not protected on site. Management and customers created uncomfortable situations for employees with those identities, Wachs said, and management did not try to prevent the incidents from occurring.

“We have a number of transgender colleagues who have been grossly abused by our boss and by other clients and people, and there has been no reconciliation for that,” Wachs said. “We had a number of customers who came in who were obviously anti-Semitic towards us and nothing happened to them.”

Wachs said several employees worked with the Chicago branch of Starbucks Workers United for about a month. to start getting organized. They were trained and learned the propaganda the society could use to prevent them from organizing. Meanwhile, Wachs said, those involved feared losing their jobs.

Wachs said they couldn’t talk about unionization in store ownership and had to privately assess who on staff would support the idea and who wouldn’t.

But, Morrison said, the Sherman Avenue Starbucks staff are like family, so she wasn’t worried about reaching the legal support of 30% of the staff to file for union membership. But their goal, according to Wachs, was to reach 70% support – which they achieved.

“If one person was going through something negative, we all felt an injustice,” Morrison said.

Wachs said that while management welcomed his union announcement, the company’s anti-union stance was evident. After the filing, she said, management replaced its posters featuring resources on organizing efforts with other posters discouraging unionization.

As Starbucks employees across the country began to unionize — including the 519 Main St. store and several in Chicago — the company came under fire for its union-busting practices. Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz testified before Congress for allegedly violating labor laws in March.

The company said in a statement to The Daily that it is working to improve its relationship with Starbucks Workers United partners.

“Going forward, we remain committed and prepared to negotiate face-to-face with unions certified to represent our partners,” Starbucks said. “We continue to encourage all parties to apply current law in their approach to future negotiation efforts.”

Madison Lisle, a Workers United organizer who has worked with Sherman Avenue Starbucks, said the time between filing and their official election, which Wachs says is scheduled for late June, is a vulnerable time for organizers.

“Now is when the company will try to hit them hardest with union busting,” Lisle said.

Lisle said store partners need community solidarity and to maintain strong internal morality.

Wachs said there was a contradiction between Starbucks’ purported values ​​and their policies and treatment of employees.

“Starbucks has this great value and this mission to create a welcoming place where people can step away from their world and have respite for a while,” Wachs said. “But we’re not really given the resources to be able to (provide that), and then we’re punished when we’re not able to do that.”

