Getting to Know Bollywood Singer Armaan Malik

While kids his age were still trying to figure out their ABCs, Armaan Malik already had an idea of ​​what he wanted to do with his life. At only 4 years old, Malik was already absorbed by the world of music. Naturally, since he is the youngest son of Daboo Malik, a renowned singer, music producer and actor. His love for singing brought him to the reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs stage in 2006. As he finished 8th in the competition, the journey was a learning curve for the sensational entertainer.

Armaan Malik continued to train in Indian classical music for 10 years and eventually made his debut as a child singer with Bum Bum Bole In Taare Zameen By (2007). The song still gets people grooving, and that’s the kind of magic that Armaan continued to create with his music afterwards. Listing his hit numbers would take us a long time, but some of the fan favorites remain Naina (Khoobsurat), Main Hoon Hero Tera (Hero), Tumhe Apna Banane Ka (Hate Story 3), Buddhu Sa Mann (Kapoor & Sons), Jab Tak (MS Dhoni: The Untold Story), Theher Ja (October) to name a few.

And this is only the tip of a “giant musically successful” iceberg. The singer didn’t just sing Bollywood Hindi songs. He is one of the few artists who can sing in multiple languages ​​including Hindi, Telugu, English, Bengali, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil, Gujarati, Punjabi, Urdu and Arabic. malayalam. His singing career as a South Indian artist was also flourishing. And finally, when fans started to think that Armaan had succeeded, he surprised his fans with even great achievements.

He released his first single, Krazy Login, in 2014 and continued to make great independent music. He surprised everyone with the release of his first single in English, Control, in 2020. The song propelled him to No. 1 on the Top Triller Global Billboard chart twice, making him the first artist to achieve the feat. The song also made him the first Indian singer-songwriter to chart on the prestigious Spotify Times Square Billboard in New York.

Over time, his international collaborations have multiplied. He collaborated with popular singer Eric Nam on the track Echo in 2021. He was featured on a remix of the song by Ed Sheeran 2step in 2022. Malik won Best India Act at the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 for his single Youand also collaborated with South Korean girl group Tri.be for a song titled Memu Aagamu.

Today, Armaan Malik is one of the most successful artists across the world, making great music and representing India on a larger scale. He’s working on new music or on tour, creating magic wherever he goes. Fortunately, we were able to catch up with him during his visit to the Royal Stag Boombox.

Excerpt from our conversation with singer Armaan Malik

From Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs by now, things have changed considerably for you. How would you describe your trip, Armaan? Is there anything you wish you could change?

I don’t think I’ll change anything, because everything I’ve done has led me to this point – led me to do this interview with you, led me to be Armaan Malik. So I wouldn’t change anything. I would just like to go back and say to Armaan, what do you do, focus on what you do. And you will become what you want to become.

If you had to describe your journey so far in one word, what would it be?

My journey has been “transformative”. I would say that I learned a lot from this trip. I’ve seen a lot of transitions in my career, I’ve seen a lot of changes in my voice. Every year I feel like I have a new voice that I can use for my fans and listeners. I never want to stop learning. I think the more you learn, the better you become as a human being and as an artist.

Does it sometimes become overwhelming for you to look back and see how far you’ve come?

First, I don’t believe in looking back. I believe in going “forward and upward”. And even if I do, it’s only to see how far I’ve come. And not looking back to remember certain events or things that happened. I just want to look forward to all the amazing things that await me.

You belong to a family of artists. What do dinner conversations look like at home?

Growing up, there was a lot of craziness, that’s for sure. There were a lot of table rhythms and percussion. My father, my brother Amaal (Malik) and I kept banging on the table, making new songs. As my mother was not from a musical background, she was generally irritated with the three of us. There was a lot of learning. I learned a lot from my Dada – Shri Sardar Mallik as he was one of the most respected composers in our Bollywood film industry. Just to be able to be his grandson, and to sit next to him at the age of three or four, listening to him play the sitar and the Tanpurateaching students and composing songs – I think that has been invaluable to me as a grandson and as an artist.

You have some songs in different languages. Is working on a Bollywood song different from working on a song in a regional language?

It’s more difficult to work on a song in a regional language because first of all, you don’t know the language. Second, there is a lot of enunciation. Feeling the song is very important. Obviously, you’re listening to a lyricist’s briefing on the song and then singing along, but that still takes a lot of practice. However, since I’ve been doing it for a while now, I’ve gotten pretty good at it. It’s harder than singing a Bollywood song.

In 2020, you released your first song in English, and it was a huge hit. And then came”You”. Are you planning another single or are you focusing on Bollywood music right now?

I released five singles in English. Control And You are my biggest, most successful singles. You was one of those songs that broke down barriers, as few Indian artists are actively releasing English music. And me, being a traditional Bollywood singer, making that change was a very different thing for people to consider anyway. I hope to do more English singles in the near future. This year I plan to release a very special song, something I’ve been sitting on since 2019.

‘Echowas a phenomenon. Was working with Eric Nam and KSHMR a conscious decision?

I really like KSHMR and his work. I’ve been a huge fan of his for a very long time. The collaboration with Eric went very interestingly on Twitter. He posted a tweet saying, “Do you know any cool Indian artists you think I should collaborate with? And his tweet was inundated with my name. Control had just come out and he heard this song. He then tweeted, “He’s a certified bop, and I hope we can do something together.” I came across the tweet and replied to it. This is how our journey began. KSHMR and I had already done a song together in LA and we asked Eric if he would like to work on it too. He accepted and the rest is history.

What other artists are you looking forward to working with?

I really want to do something with Charlie Puth, he’s one of my favorite artists. Zedd is another favorite of mine. I’ve worked with Ed Sheeran before. Justin Bieber would be cool to work with. I think doing something with him would be amazing.

An Indian artist with whom you would like to collaborate?

Arijit Singh and I to duet would be phenomenal.

How was it in Dehradun at the Royal Stag Boombox?

Royal Stag Boombox is a very unique platform. The main theme was to merge and bring together artists from different genres, from different parts of the country and bring them together in one room to see what happens. I think very few of these concepts have come together in our country and I am happy to be a part of it.

You’ve always been with the kind of music you make. Is there anything you haven’t tried yet?

I haven’t tried rapping yet. So, I hope I can do it one day maybe.

Who are the people you admire in the music industry?

There are a lot of people I’ve looked up to since I was a kid. I will mention a few of them – Sonu Nigam, Salim Merchant, AR Rahman sir. Recently I collaborated with Mithoon Sir on a song. I was a big fan of him too. I’ve worked with all the names I mentioned, and it’s a very different feeling. It’s a huge thing for me. It’s a great feeling to look up to people like these and then work with them. I hope that one day I will also become someone that a young artist admires. I hope I can get there.

What are the top three music festivals everyone should attend?

I think Coachella would definitely be one of them. Then there is the Ultra Music Festival. I’m a big fan of it, I love EDM music. I haven’t been to any of these festivals by the way. The Glastonbury Music Festival, which takes place in the UK, is also very cool.

What’s next for Armaan Malik?

Lots of amazing new songs. I do a few songs in different genres. I always wanted to do something in hip-hop. I hope to do something like this this year. I have a lot of non-film and independent songs coming out this year as well, as well as the traditional Bollywood and regional songs.

