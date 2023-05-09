One dead, three injured on Highway 101 in Hollywood, California





An accident on the 101 freeway at the Alvarado Avenue exit claimed the life of one person and several were injured early Monday morning in East Hollywood. The terrible accident happened heading south on the freeway around 4 a.m., reported California Highway Patrol officer Elizabeth Kravig to City News Service. BREAKING: One person was killed in a violent back-to-back crash on the 101 freeway in East Hollywood early Monday. All highway lanes are closed https://t.co/O5K096nO6c — KTLA (@KTLA) May 8, 2023 Fatal accident Witnesses present at the time of the incident They are the ones who called the authorities to report what had happened.said CHP officer Ramn Kendricks. The driver who lost his life was driving a red Toyota Prius and was going the wrong way on the 101 freeway when he collided with a Honda and a pickup truck. You might also be interested in: Walmart will pay $4 million in compensation to customers: who will get it and how do you claim it? The pickup truck and the Toyota Prius were on fire at the time of the accident and one person was trapped inside the vehicle. The firefighters who arrived on the scene tried to rescue her, but she ended up losing her life in the flames; as reported by Margaret Stewart of the New York Fire Department. Los Angeles. One person died in the crash and another was taken by ambulance to the nearest hospital. The freeway was closed south of Melrose Avenue at Alvarado Avenue and reopened around 8:30 a.m. (local time).

