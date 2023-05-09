Entertainment
Northwestern suffers fourth straight Big Ten sweep, but shows improvement Northwestern swept in fourth straight Big Ten series, shows improvement
Northwestern’s Big Ten losing streak continues.
After falling to the second-best team in the conference at Michigan State last weekend, the Wildcats (8-34, 3-15 Big Ten) couldn’t shake off the season’s woes, dropping all three competitions to the second-best team in the conference. Indiana (34-14, 12-6 Big Ten). The Cats haven’t won a Big Ten game in 12 outings.
However, unlike past battles, NU’s weekend progress was remarkable. Here are some of the positives of the Cats game against IU.
Right-handed graduate student Michael Farinelli throws a gem in Game 1
After snapping a streak against Michigan State last weekend, Farinelli showed promise in his light inning of work against UIC on Tuesday, not giving up any hits and striking out one.
However, that optimism quickly dissipated against Indiana in Game 1 on Friday, as the right-hander allowed Carter Mathison two singles and a three-run homer in the first inning — all with two outs.
Farinelli quickly rebounded, silencing the Hoosiers roster for the next six innings. The college veteran painted the corners of the strike zone perfectly, consistently creating ground ball opportunities for NU infielders and collecting five strikeouts. Farinelli was retired in the eighth after giving up another RBI to Mathison, but after seven and two-thirds innings, Friday’s start was by far his best effort of the season.
“It really starts with the throwing,” coach Jim Foster said. “The hardware is there, they just have to learn how to use it and work their way through the lineup.”
Although NU’s offense couldn’t sustain what was arguably the Cats’ best pitching performance of the year, Farinelli’s performance against a top roster like Indiana speaks volumes. With two series remaining, the right-hander may only have two or three more chances on the mound to do damage, but on Friday he proved to be a positive light in a pitching unit with the worst ERA in the game. Big Ten.
Cats take Hoosiers to overtime in Game 2
In a series between the team with the third-best record in the conference and the worst-record team in the Big Ten, the odds were not in NU’s favor.
Still, halfway through Saturday’s game, the Cats proved difficult to move, leading 2-0 until the eighth inning. Behind freshman left-hander Sam Garewal’s rebounding performance in striking out seven and allowing four hits and zero runs in six-and-a-third innings, graduate catcher Cooper Foard and senior outfielder Luke Tanner gave NU an early advance.
“You’re going to have to play hard to beat us because we’re not going to give up,” said infielder/senior outfielder Stephen Hrustich. “We just have to keep doing our best and hopefully things will start falling our way.”
Although the extended outing of junior right-hander Ben Grable proved costly and caused NU to lose 5-2, the Cats took the Hoosiers to 12 frames — the highest inning contest for Indiana this season.
Offensive production appears in Game 3
Heading into Sunday’s contest and in the last five games of NU’s Big Ten losing streak, the Cats have crossed home plate just 10 times, including twice in the last two games.
However, the cream script jerseys may have been the spark the Cats needed to shake off the bats, as the team scored nine goals on the Sunday morning of the series. NU’s point total in the series finale game represented its highest in a conference game this season.
“They start having a plan at home plate, you know, they start hitting the pitches they want to hit,” Coach Foster said. “They work hard and they care, you know, they want to improve, so that’s the main thing.”
The Hoosiers also turned up the heat, putting 11 on the plate to beat NU 11-9. But the Cats’ unexpected production suggests the team is finally coming together, especially against the Big Ten foes.
E-mail: [email protected]
Twitter: @LPIII_TRES
Related stories:
– Baseball: Northwestern makes quick work of UIC in eight-inning game, turns to Indiana this weekend
– Baseball: Northwest slump continues after third straight series sweep, this time at Michigan State
– Baseball: Ones to Watch: Players to watch in Northwestern’s upcoming series against Michigan State
|
Sources
2/ https://dailynorthwestern.com/2023/05/08/sports/baseball/baseball-northwestern-suffers-fourth-straight-big-ten-sweep-but-shows-improvement/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Boris ‘clashed’ with King Charles over Rwandan politics | UK News
- Northwestern suffers fourth straight Big Ten sweep, but shows improvement Northwestern swept in fourth straight Big Ten series, shows improvement
- Can Intermittent Fasting Address Obesity-Related Inflammation?
- PM Modi will visit Rajasthan tomorrow
- One dead, three injured on Highway 101 in Hollywood, California
- Elon Athletics celebrates at 2023 Athletic Awards Banquet
- Are fashion swaps the key to conscious consumption in the Gulf?
- TikTok tracked UK journalist through her cat account – BBC News
- Moving Beyond the Acute Phase of the COVID-19 Pandemic in Africa – Africa CDC
- Timeline: Title 42 Deportations at the US-Mexico Border | Migration News
- Actor Scott Baio Says He’s Leaving California After 45 Years
- Scaling technology innovation: a success story from an East London startup hub