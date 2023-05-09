Artist MoxyBrown addresses misconceptions about kinks and teaches consensus BDSM MoxyBrown addresses misconceptions about kinks

Sex Week is organized by NU College Feminists. According to former NUCF President Maia Smith, events like this encourage people to explore their flaws and empower people to embrace their sexuality.

Multimedia artist and professional dominatrix MoxyBrown led a workshop on de-stigmatizing perversions on Monday. The event kicked off Northwestern Sex Week, a series organized by NU College Feminists.

MoxyBrown discussed the history of issues, dismantling common misconceptions, and advised on how to create a safe and consensual sex scene. She brought sex toys to her speech: a vinyl strip, paddles, a rope and an electric clay — a tool that transmits small electric shocks.

“Kink goes beyond traditional ideas of sex to explore the confines of eroticism. It covers BDSM, perverse sex, domination, submission, roleplaying, sex games, fantasies, fetishism and other alternative erotic expressions,” MoxyBrown said, quoting one of his sex educators favourites, Tristan Taormino.

MoxyBrown said pleats are a natural way to express her identity. They said people engage in BDSM because of positive brain activity – people find pleasure in being pushed to the limit – and explore power dynamics.

According to MoxyBrown, there are three pillars to explore the issues: consent, negotiation and security. She said part of consent is that a person can withdraw it at any time, and all parties need to understand that.

“The negotiation should be a real conversation,” they said. “It should be, ‘Hey, these are actually my security concerns.’

To reduce risk when practicing kinks, MoxyBrown said people should choose a safe word or signal. Safe words, she said, help indicate when something is going too far for a person’s comfort level.

MoxyBrown said practicing kinks requires gathering sex tools, learning information about potential risks, and keeping it simple.

“It’s a mindset practice,” she says. “That’s why we can be so individualistic and customizable.”

They added that anyone can practice kinks, despite the lack of representation in movies like “Fifty Shades of Grey,” which features a cis white man and woman.

She said the mainstream media tends to ignore marginalized races and gender identities, homosexuality, neurodivergence and low-income people when portraying evils. Referring to the Netflix show “How to Build a Sex Room”, they said you don’t need to afford a $25,000 sex room to practice BDSM.

Another misconception is that people engage in perversions because of past trauma, she added.

“Kink (doesn’t indicate) something is wrong with you,” they said. “Your perversion, or any type of acting, or any type of fantasizing that you have doesn’t have to be trauma related.”

MoxyBrown distributed “Yes, No, Maybe” sheets to the public, which contained a list of flaws. She encouraged the audience to think about what they might want to explore.

Weinberg senior Manny Buendia said he came to the event after hearing about it on Fizz, an anonymous social networking app. Buendia said he didn’t know much about the issues and wanted to know more.

“I felt very comfortable,” he said. “I appreciated that it was a very safe space.”

Weinberg junior Maia Smith, former president of the NUCF, said she appreciates that MoxyBrown doesn’t make BDSM look like a “strange” activity.

Smith also said Northwestern Sex Week will be hosting a raffle, information sessions and free food later this week.

“There’s a lot of stigma around sex, and I think making people more comfortable about it and learning more about it in lessons like this allows people to embrace their sexuality doing it safely,” Smith said.

E-mail: [email protected]

Twitter: @KristenAxtman1

Related stories:

— Northwestern Sex Week speakers talk ‘sexy crip’ and disability justice

— Sex therapist Casey Tanner imagines more extensive sex education during NU Sex Week panel

— Let’s Talk About Sex (Non-Normative): NU Sex Week Emphasizes Inclusion and Community in This Year’s Programming