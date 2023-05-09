



Shahid Kapoor reflects on his Bollywood journey on 20 years of ‘Ishq Vishk’ Shahid Kapoor shared his story of growing up in Bollywood after 20 years of making his first film To install Ishq Vishk. In his interview with Indian ExpressTHE Kabir Singh actor who has worked in the entertainment industry for two decades, looked back on his career and called it a “learning curve”. While sharing the story of his growth and evolution, the 42-year-old actor said, “A lot of things about me have changed, but some fundamentals are pretty much the same.” I cling to that innocence I started with. Yes, he sometimes goes away, and then you have to reconnect with him and then bring him back. He must always be at the forefront. He added: I really believe that if you want to be good at anything, you have to be a student. You have to be curious, learn and evolve, it’s the only way to be alive. You need to stay connected with yourself, stay young at heart, and not take yourself too seriously. I have worked on myself in this department for the past few years. I really tried to be like that. Shahid Kapoor, in his previous interview with News18revealed how he got the movie Ishq Vishk and said: I auditioned, I was rejected. Then I gave another round of auditions. And again I was rejected. Then I did a third round of auditions. Then I did dance auditions. And then I got the movie. It was a long process before I got it.

