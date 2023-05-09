Actor sings ‘Bud Light Is Gay’ jingle amid controversy





A Broadway actor has decided that ‘Bud Light is gay’ after weeks of backlash and beer boycotts for his collaboration with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. PJ Adzima, who currently plays Elder McKinley in The Book of Mormonaddressed the controversy by writing a comedic song about what he now calls “liberal beer”. Anheuser-Busch, the parent company of Bud Light, has faced widespread backlash since a personalized can was unveiled by transgender actor and influencer Mulvaney in early April. Shortly after the collaboration with the brand went viral, a boycott campaign began, with Bud Light products being destroyed and multiple celebrities speaking out about it. The latest person to contribute is theater actor Adzima, who appeared in the likes of Girls5eva And The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. He shared his song with his thousands of social media followers. Main image, a glass of Bud Light and, inset, theater and film actor PJ Adzima. The actor wrote and performed a song for social media announcing “Bud Light is gay” following the recent controversy surrounding the brand and its collaboration with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images / pjadzima.com

“Bud Light! Liberal beer, so drink it if you’re cis or queer, baby,” Adzima sings on stage, wearing a Bud Light baseball cap, holding a can of Bud Light in her hand. The song continues: “So drink it like America swallows the lies of the alt-right. Drink it like we swallow the terror that keeps us up at night. “Bud Light, so painfully gay, now I’m going to eat one for LGBTQIA.” Adzima then drinks from the can before ending his performance with, “I’m not sure I mentioned it but Bud Light is gay.” On his Instagram account, Adzima credits Emmy-nominated composer and lyricist Eli Brolin as co-writer of the song he titled “Bud Light!” Anheuser-Busch is now facing a boycott from the LGBTQ+ community after CEO Brendan Whitworth reportedly backtracked on the company’s support for Mulvaney in a statement to investors. Some of the comments on Adzima’s video reflected this change in attitude. “Funny thing is after the backlash they backed off and now they are boycotted by gay people,” one person commented. “Anheuser-Busch is a major GOP donor, and Trump owns a stake in the company,” Adzima wrote in response. “The best thing the Liberals can do is steal Bud Light from them.” There was a slight pushback in the comments section of Adzima’s video on TikTok. “Yes Bud Light can have you,” wrote one TikTok user, while another simply commented with an uncomfortable emoji face. Bud Light sales have been falling for weeks, with recent figures showing sales volumes fell 21% in the week ending April 21. Former President Donald Trump recently addressed the situation on his social media site Truth Social. “It’s time to beat the radical left at its own game. Money talks, Anheuser-Busch understands that now,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/actor-sings-bud-light-gay-jingle-tiktok-video-amid-dylan-mulvaney-contoversy-1799088 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos