The Hollywood Writers’ Strike and the Threat of AI

By now you have heard of some of the potential threats posed by artificial intelligence. There are the speculative threats, near and far: AI as a job destroyer that could lead to mass white-collar unemployment; AI as a waiting superintelligence with a destiny to kill us all. There are the imminent and even existing threats: the massive automation of bias, the weaponization of synthetic media, the increased consolidation of technological power, the impersonation of human identities for malicious purposes. These outline the possible risks of AI as a phenomenon, as a group of tools, and as a well-funded project. This is what people fear the AI ​​can do, or be used to doing, as its boosters proclaim a glorious and inevitable future with the machines.

But there is another kind of threat from AI that has come to the fore lately, as debates around it have become more intense, personal and immediate more recently in the context of the Writers Guild strike, in which tools like ChatGPT play a central role. These are AI threats made by people, against people, in which the specter of AI is wielded as a weapon. You can see them seething in response to news of the strike:

AI will replace you in 2 years. — Jordan Henry (@irrationalhenry) May 2, 2023

Oh no, Hollywood in Panic Mode? Launch AI people. — NSFW ART (18+ only) (@Smokedaddy_3D) May 3, 2023

Not sure, but their writers will find out very quickly, someone watching me could write the opening monologues for all four for a week with just basic business AI. And they would probably be funnier. — Peter Drew (@PeterDrew) May 2, 2023

Chat GPT will now write everything. they hit for nothing, cancel them all. Go wake up and ruin yourself —Cody McNeil (@Codeman03xx) April 17, 2023

I just saw ChatGPT cross the picket line —Diego Gwei (@techndiego) May 3, 2023

Strange that the TV writers decided to go on strike the same month that the TV producers figured out that ChatGPT could write an entire season of NCIS in about 15 minutes, but I guess I wish them well. — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) May 2, 2023

Vague threats, attributed to Hollywood bigwigs, are laundered in Hollywood trade publications:

[An executive push for A.I.] is already happening, according to Amy Webb, founder and CEO of Future Today Institute, which does long-term scenario planning and consulting for Fortune 500 companies and Hollywood creatives. She notes that a few high-level people have asked if a strike happens, how fast could they run an AI system to just write the scripts? And they are serious.

Triumphalist takes similar lines that someone or something is done or condemned or better prepared to surface whenever new media generators become available:

Hollywood is over because you might not believe me, but it’s AI generated. pic.twitter.com/2cV7BWeVdc — Chase Curtis (@realchasecurtis) April 29, 2023

And in what is perhaps the genre-defining post, a cartoon collage AI-generated women in bikinis is tagged with the caption It’s so over. The it here has not been clearly defined Women? Human desire? Some sort of incel concept of the sexual economy? but viewers got the idea: whoever or whatever that strange internet stranger didn’t like, the AI ​​would pick it up. Its AI as a calculation, a punisher, a revealer of fraud. Its AI as a future avenger of their intuitions about how the world works and as an extension of their politics. Its AI as a cleansing force that humiliates your enemies and vindicates you as economic ecstasy. His AI is your army waiting just on the horizon, your punitive angel, or maybe just like the thing that will embarrass people who annoy you online. A lot of sunnier AI speculation is clearly wish-fulfillment, and it is, too. AI is my big and strong friend, and he will beat you.

Such threats usually have little to say about the important questions of what AI East or is able to stock, because it’s not about that, it’s about equating the concept of an imminent AI with an existing worldview. And obviously, they take on different meanings in different contexts. IBM CEO suggest the company will replace thousands of jobs with AI is both clever marketing for a company that sells AI products and, perhaps, a reminder to employees not to go too far ease or demanding business owners, ostensibly implying that their workforce could potentially be automated or outsourced has been a source of power for centuries, and it’s at the heart of many labor disputes, but it’s striking nonetheless. Meanwhile, a Twitter hike with an $8 checkmark telling a striking TV writer that she should be replaced by a chatbot is basically just a heckling, in the tradition of telling laid-off journalists to learn to code, or leave a go wake go break comment on Bud Light’s Instagram account.

Yet their meanings are similar, as are their ideological instincts: they see AI as a force to restore natural order, to keep people in line, and as looming proof that certain kinds of already devalued creative professions, especially but not exclusively, should be considered truly worthless, and people who do are living on borrowed time. Whether or not it’s wrong or makes a lot of sense, it’s a deeply political instinct. Both see the AI ​​as a powerhouse to tap into or stay aligned with, but they’re also pretty sure it’s on their side.

The WGA strike will make over a million tweets launched to define the terms of engagement with real AI tools and the people who want to deploy them. But the shitty posters offer some early clues as to how AI, which occupies more or less the same discursive role as automating did it once, or mechanization before that, could be sucked deep into the weird and malicious mass politics of 2023: as, among many other far more important things, another way to own the libs.