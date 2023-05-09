Northwest Lacrosse Wins Three Individual Big Ten Honors





After culminating an undefeated conference campaign with the highest overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, Northwestern No. 1 won three Big Ten individual awards on Monday. Graduate student forward Izzy Scane unanimously won forward of the year, freshman forward madison taylor received Freshman of the Year and Coach Kelly Amonte Hiller won unanimous Coach of the Year honors. Scane leads the nation with 108 points in 16 games. The award marks the second time she has won conference Forward of the Year. After missing the 2022 campaign with an ACL injury, Scane enjoyed an elite comeback season that made her a favorite for the Tewaaraton Award – the highest honor in collegiate lacrosse. Taylor burst onto the scene against then-No. 5 Syracuse, scoring five goals in his college debut. The freshman phenom totaled 46 goals, 17 assists, 54 draw checks and 28 ground balls during the season. She is the fourth NU Freshman of the Year winner, after forward Selena Lasota, Scane and second defender Samantha White won the honor in 2015, 2019 and 2022, respectively. Amonte Hiller led the Wildcats (17-1, 6-0 Big Ten) to their first undefeated record in conference play since 2021 and their first No. 1 ranking since February 2013. This season is his third time winning the title conference coach of the year. award. The seven-time national champion coach said NU have a lot of work ahead of them coming into the NCAA Tournament, when the Cats face the winner of No. 15 Michigan and Central Michigan at Martin Stadium on May 14. “You draw a line in the sand – everyone is 0-0 – and we have to be ready to play,” said Amonte Hiller. E-mail: [email protected] Twitter: @jakeepste1n Related stories: —Lacrosse: Northwestern’s No. 1 overtakes Maryland’s No. 10 to claim Big Ten tournament championship — Lacrosse: Northwestern wins No. 1 seed and first-round bye in NCAA Tournament — Lacrosse: No. 1 Northwestern defeats Michigan 18-11, heads to Big Ten Tournament Championship

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dailynorthwestern.com/2023/05/08/lateststories/lacrosse-no-1-northwesterns-scane-taylor-amonte-hiller-earn-big-ten-individual-honors/

