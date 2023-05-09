Outlander actor Jamie Fraser Sam Heughan wants to do a Bollywood movie with Love Again co-star Priyanka Chopra





Sam Heughan says he would love to work with Love Again co-star Priyanka Chopra again, but next time on a Bollywood film. While doing the promotional rounds for the couple’s new romantic comedy, which hits Edinburgh cinemas on May 10, the Scottish star revealed he would be open to working with Chopra on a Hindi film. But Heughan, who has played Highland warrior Jamie Fraser in Outlander since 2014, admitted he would need to work on his singing and dancing skills first. Outlanders’ Sam Heughan says he’d love to work with Love Again co-star Priyanka Chopra again. In an interview with Pinkvilla, the 43-year-old was asked if he would consider doing a Bollywood movie in the future. He replied: You know, we were talking about Bollywood there, and obviously I need to learn to sing and dance. Chopra, who had joined him for the interview, added: We don’t need to learn to sing, we have playback singers for that. A little dancing may be allowed, many of our actors can’t dance but you know as long as you have a little rhythm you’re good. Heughan admitted that while pace isn’t his strong suit, he would be willing to give it a try. Obviously, I’d love to work with PeeCee again, so maybe that’s next, he said. We are going to make a Hindi movie. Yes, I’m up for that. In Love Again, Heughan and Chopra star alongside Celine Dion, who plays a fictionalized version of herself. Music journalist Rob Burns (Heughan) is assigned to write an article about the singer, but he’s distracted by a series of text messages sent to his new phone by a complete stranger. They are from children’s book illustrator Mira Ray (Chopra), who is struggling to cope with the death of her fiancé two years ago. She texts on her late partner’s old cell phone, knowing that the number has been randomly reassigned to the reporter. Rob is deeply moved by the heartfelt texts, and he calls on Dion to rationalize his feelings for someone he’s never even met. In his memoir Waypoints, which topped the New York Times bestseller list, he recounts what it was like to be uprooted from a quiet community to a bustling city. In a chapter titled The Wake-Up Call, he reveals that his family moved to Edinburgh so his mother could enroll at Edinburgh College of Art. He writes: After years of living in a quiet community, my mother, brother and I packed our things for what seemed like a whole new world. Swapping the stable and castle ruins for a suburban Edinburgh street, we settled in for this new chapter in our lives. It was a big change, but also extremely exciting for two young guys like Cirdan and me. I had just finished my little elementary school, so I started high school at the same time as all my new classmates. It was a bit overwhelming at first, but since I could now see without the dreaded glasses, I quickly started making friends and feeling comfortable in crowds. He also recalls an altercation with the school principal, after an incident involving a carton of milk. Heughan writes: On one occasion I nearly got into trouble from upstairs. At the time, I had just been appointed prefect of schools… The incident started with a carton of milk. I had been assigned to help distribute them at recess to students who were part of a school milk program. Finding one left over, I decided to join the program for just one break… A moment later, like a gunslinger in a town for two, the director came out. Learn more Sam Heughan is Edinburgh chef Tom Kitchins’ choice to play him in the biopic

