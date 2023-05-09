Vanderbilt Professor Teresa Goddu talks about the climate crisis and race





Samantha Powers / The Daily North West Teresa Goddu lectures on environment and race in Jesmyn Wards latest novel, Sing, Unburied, Sing. Goddu said the book, which depicts the intersecting crises of climate and racism, is Wards’ most gothic work.

Vanderbilt University English and American Studies Professor Teresa Goddu lectured on the intersection of environment, race, and Gothic literature on Monday. Goddu’s speech was part of the English Department’s Colloquium on American Cultures, which brings scholars to the Northwest to examine American history through shared artifacts. Through a deep dive into Jesmyn Ward’s latest novel, ‘Sing, Unburied, Sing’, Goddu focused on the horrors of America’s plantation past and examined the possibilities of undoing the damage of environmental degradation. and anti-black racism in the future. “The first step towards realizing the message of the novel… ‘Protect Life’ is to support black lives,” Goddu said. “Racial justice is fundamental to environmental and climate justice. The landscape cannot be healed until we witness the black suffering it contains. Gothic literature typically uses themes of fear and haunting, often invoking imagery of the environment and natural life. Goddu said “Sing, Unburied, Sing”, which evokes the symbols of the Black Death in a plantation landscape, is Ward’s most gothic novel. English and American Studies Prof. Julia Stern introduced Goddu. Stern praised Goddu’s work at Vanderbilt to design “The Sustainability Project,” an interdisciplinary environmental effort that created a new minor in environmental and sustainability studies. Third year PhD in English. student Michaela Corning-Myers hosted the event after reading one of Goddu’s books. She said she realized they shared a lot of research interests around “progress narratives” and the nonlinear nature of time. Corning-Myers said she thought Goddu’s speech generated good turnout from people interested in climate literature. “I was really interested in the optimistic future in this conference and I was thinking about the times that we can look to the past where we can kind of dig up something hopeful that we can use in the future,” said Corning-Myers. “Given the climate crisis we are facing, this could potentially be very useful to us.” During the talk, Goddu said she considers hope “active.” She said to move forward with racial and climate justice, society needs to look at the past that led to the current moment. She said the story of America’s plantations, which represents a degradation of both black life and natural life, is tied to the current anti-black and climate crises. “Black earth and the black body are inextricably linked in Ward’s work, as is the story of environmental degradation and black oppression,” Goddu said. Second year PhD in English. Student Yasmin Yoon, who attended the event, was curious about the combination of fields in Goddu’s “eco-gothic” lens. She said she already has an interest in racial ecology and her research focuses on the intersection of financial and economic disasters. As someone who studies race and environmental degradation in contemporary Asian American literature, Yoon said she appreciates Goddu’s examination of race. “We usually think of race in bodies, but it’s actually a structural issue where race brings you closer to toxic environments,” Yoon said. “I think these new approaches to racing that don’t just focus on bad individuals and good individuals are really important.” E-mail: [email protected] Twitter: @sqpowers04 Related stories: — UC Berkeley professor talks about ‘accounting for slavery’ at Kellogg — Clint Smith discusses racial calculus and slavery — Residents and local activists gather to discuss climate-friendly improvements

