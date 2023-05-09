Entertainment
Bollywood Producer Rajat Bakshi to Reveal Release Dates for Upcoming VELLAPANTI Film Soon
Rajat Bakshi, the Indian producer and director known for his work in Hindi films, is ready for the release of his next film “Vellapanti”. Starring Siddharth sagar (who is currently doing the famous comedy show THE KAPIL SHARMA SHOW), Rajesh Sharma, Rahul Dev, etc.
Rajat Bakshi has already produced films such as “Veerey Ki Wedding” with PULKIT SAMRAT and JIMMY SHERCILL and worked as a producer for music videos like “Teriyan AKHIYAAN” and “MEHERMA”
However, “Vellapanti” will also mark his Bollywood directorial debut. Although not much is known about the plot of “Vellapanti” at this time, fans are eagerly awaiting what Rajat Bakshi has in store for his first directorial effort. Rajat Bakshi himself has expressed his enthusiasm for the project, saying he is “delighted to have taken on this new challenge and can’t wait for the public to see what we have been working on.”
In addition to “Vellapanti”, Rajat Bakshi has also produced and performed several music videos recently, including “Gawandan” and KUCH PAL. He is known for his ability to bring together talented actors and musicians, and for his commitment to producing content of quality that people love. Rajat Bakshi fans are eagerly awaiting more ‘Vellapanti’ news and can’t wait to see what the talented producer-director has in store for them next.
Disclaimer:
Deccan Herald does not endorse, approve or warrant any of the above content, and is not responsible for any claims arising therefrom.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.deccanherald.com/brandspot/pr-spot/bollywood-producer-rajat-bakshi-to-reveal-release-dates-of-upcoming-movie-vellapanti-soon-1217141.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Jokowi rejects baseless South China Sea claims – Asia and the Pacific
- Bollywood Producer Rajat Bakshi to Reveal Release Dates for Upcoming VELLAPANTI Film Soon
- Fast fashion is so last season
- Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan arrested in Islamabad, party says
- Visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modis to France to strengthen India-EU relations
- AI is doing the work of 250 people at an energy company, says CEO
- Vanderbilt Professor Teresa Goddu talks about the climate crisis and race
- Bobcats books tickets for five to play tennis | News, sports, jobs
- Ukraine says it shot down Russian cruise missiles aimed at Kiev – BBC News
- FTSE 100 Live: Falling House Prices; blue chip down
- US economy on the brink of recession
- Outlander actor Jamie Fraser Sam Heughan wants to do a Bollywood movie with Love Again co-star Priyanka Chopra