Rashmika Mandanna attacked for promoting McDonald’s non-vegetarian burger, why?





Mumbai: Popular Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna rose to fame and success through hard work and dedication. From Tollywood to Bollywood, her career in showbiz is an example for others. She rose to fame all over India after her acting skills in Pushpa gained acclaim and is one of the few South Indian actresses who enjoy a massive fan following across the country. The actress has now landed controversy after she was seen eating a non-vegetarian burger in a McDonald’s ad. Yes, Rashmika Mandanna claimed earlier that she is a vegetarian, but after she was seen promoting the non-vegetarian burger, it angered netizens. She appeared in an advertisement where she is seen eating a McDonald’s burger. Popular instagram Bollywood page Garima Kumar shared a music video in which Rashmika Mandanna is seen enjoying a non-vegetarian burger. As soon as the video went viral, McDonald’s disabled its comments section of the video to avoid any controversy. Social media users re-share the video and ask the Pushpa actress why is she cheating on fans? One netizen wrote: Rashmika stop fooling us while another said: “Isn’t it herbal? Rashmika always lies between his teeth. Thanks for putting this out Garima, wrote a third user. A fourth user wrote: Now at least understand why we kanndigas don’t like it. Because she changes her words here and there several times. “The double standard first says I’m vegetarian and I have a chicken burger and even promotes it,” another commented. As Rashmika Mandanna is also known as “National Crush”, she certainly enjoys a huge following and a few of her die-hard fans came out to support her. Even though she wasn’t a vegetarian and did a McDonalds commercial, that doesn’t mean she actually eats it. Same goes for beauty products etc, they don’t use the products they endorse, they are just the face of the brand to get more customers, get more people to see the ad . This is nothing new, I don’t know why people have to find trouble with everything these days just to hate celebrities. They just play, that’s what they get paid for, wrote one of the Internet users to support the actress. Another comment read, it’s an ad, maybe she’s not eating the product itself and her job is to act, that doesn’t mean she should only act in the ads for the products she uses . Please go do something worth your time, instead of spending hate. Watch the video below. Professionally, Rashmika Mandanna will next be seen in Pushpa: The Rule and Animal.

