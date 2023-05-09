Mumbai police issue surveillance circular against man threatening Salman Khan : Bollywood News





Mumbai police have locked up a suspect who allegedly sent threatening emails to superstar Salman Khan. Readers will recall that we previously reported that the actor received an email from mobster Goldie Brar which was a death threat, after which Khans security was tightened. Now we learn that the alleged suspect has nothing to do with Goldy Brar or mobster Lawrence Bishnoi. He appears to be a medical student in the UK, originally from Haryana. Mumbai police issue surveillance circular against man threatening Salman Khan Mumbai police have issued a lookout for the student who studied medicine in the UK. He is in his senior year and is from Haryana, India. Reports suggest police ruled it out as a serious threat and alleged it was a prank being played on the star. According to reports, the alleged suspect had started sending death threats to Salman Khan after reading about it on social media. Talking about the details of this suspect, reports say that the police are currently keeping the same a secret as the deportation process to India is ongoing and it is said that the student will likely return home after the end of term. Salman Khan, who recently appeared on Aap Ki Adalat, opened up about the immense security being provided to the superstar after receiving several threatening emails. Khan had said, there are threats, that’s why the security is there. I do everything I’ve been asked to do. I have to be very careful, I go everywhere safely. The actor had also gone to clarify that while the massive security has impacted his lifestyle, he takes a lot of steps to make sure it doesn’t bother or annoy those around him. Read also: Salman Khan recalls when SS Rajamouli asked his father Vijayendra Prasad to change the peak of Bajrangi Bhaijaan BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES Catch us for latest bollywood news, new bollywood movies update, box office collection, new movies release, bollywood hindi news, entertainment news, live news from Bollywood today and upcoming movies 2023 and stay updated with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://vervetimes.com/mumbai-police-issues-lookout-circular-against-man-threatening-salman-khan-bollywood-news/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos