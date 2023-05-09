Sam Heughan Says He Wants To Make A Hindi Movie With This Actress

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan recently spilled the wick on their movie – Love Again and their first impressions of each other. But that’s not all – Sam Heughan has also expressed his curiosity towards Bollywood and his interest in working in a Hindi film. Asked about potential collaborations with other Bollywood actors, Sam Heughan joked that he needed to learn how to sing and dance. However, Priyanka chimed in, assuring that he doesn’t need to be a dancing or singing master to succeed in Bollywood.

Priyanka Chopra told Sam, We don’t need to learn to sing, we have playback singers for that. Not much dancing might be allowed, a lot of our cast can’t dance but you know as long as you have some rhythm you’re good, Pinkvilla quoted. Sam quickly agreed and said, I would love to work with PeeCee again. So maybe it’s next.

Priyanka Chopra also expressed her excitement about working with Sam Heughan again, saying, We’re going to make a Hindi movie together. It’ll be fun.” Sam Heughan also wholeheartedly agreed, adding, Yes, I’m up for that. The prospect of seeing this dynamic duo grace the big screen in a Bollywood film has certainly sparked their fans’ interest.

Love Again has already generated buzz as a refreshing addition to the romantic comedy genre. With Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan as the lead pair, the film promises to be a delightful watch. Love Again, directed by James Strouse, will also feature Celine Dion in her acting debut. The plot tells the story of Mira, who is reeling from the death of her fiancé. She continues to text her deceased fiancé and eventually falls in love with the man who ends up with her lover’s number. Following its release in the United States on May 5, Love Again is set to hit Indian screens on May 12.

Besides Love Again, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan have exciting projects lined up in the coming months. Priyanka will be seen in several films including the Bollywood film, Jee Le Zaraa, alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. On the other hand, Sam is set to star in the upcoming spy thriller, SAS: Rogue Heroes, and action-adventure film, Everest.

With Love Again, their on-screen chemistry is sure to be a highlight, and their fans can’t wait to see what other projects they’ll collaborate on in the future. Whether in Bollywood or Hollywood, Priyanka Chopra and Sam Heughan are about to make their mark in the film industry, and we can’t wait to see what they have in store for us next.

