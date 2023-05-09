Bollywood Divas who have donned the graceful saree in Cannes over the years





Celebrities like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Kangana Ranaut and Vidya Balan have demonstrated the versatility of the saree. Bollywood divas walked the red carpet beautifully, beaming with grace and royalty in their distinct sarees designed by renowned fashion designers. Each sari had its own way of honoring India. The silhouette celebrated India’s rich tradition with a modern twist, acknowledging it with alluring embroidery and luxurious fabrics. Here’s a look at the celebrities who made a statement wearing stunning sarees on the red carpet ahead of the 76th Cannes Film Festival, which runs May 16-27. Deepika Padukone wore an ivory and gold saree by Rohit Bal at the Cannes Film Festival in 2010. She accessorized the ensemble with complementary jewelry, and the figure emphasized her contours. Deepika Padukone attended Cannes in 2022 as a jury member and looked stunning in outfits that reflected her own personality. The actress chose to wear two saris created by top fashion designers. Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s black and gold striped saree was worn by Deepika to adorn the red staircase. The black and gold striped Bengal Tiger couture saree pays homage to traditional Indian craftsmanship and traditions with a contemporary perspective.

Deepika chose a majestic white saree created by famous Indian designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla for the closing ceremony. The stunning sari centerpiece necklace contained approximately 1200 beads and 200 crystals. Since 2002, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has staged India on the Cannes red carpet. When the legend and global celebrity made her Cannes debut wearing a golden Neeta Lulla saree, she shone like a ray of sunshine. Hand-woven organza with gold butis was also used in the costume design for the 2002 Cannes premiere of the film Devdas. In 2010, Aishwarya wore a sheer embroidered saree accented with ornate gold trim made by Sabyasachi as she walked hand-in-hand with her husband, actor Abhishek Bachchan. She wore a simple sleeveless blouse with the saree. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is a celebrity with a classic sense of style. She is good at conveying a message through her clothing choices In Rimzim Dadu’s contemporary black saree with a shiny blue patterned pallu, Sonam looked stunning in 2016. Her red carpet ensembles are known to be out of the ordinary, and her Cannes appearances have always served as ideal inspiration for celebrity fashion. In 2013, Vidya Balan wore sarees made by Sabyasachi when she walked the red carpet at Cannes. Vidya was criticized for being too safe on the red carpet, but she nailed every saree style. Vidya kept the classic style while enhancing it with jewelry that radiated royalty. Even though each saree was draped differently, Vidya ensured that everyone at Cannes showed their passion for sarees.

