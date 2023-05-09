Actress Lisa Ray admits she ‘inwardly recoils’ every time Afreen Afreen performs: ‘After all, I’m walking in the desert’





Canadian actress Lisa Ray, who appeared in the popular ghazal song Afreen Afreen, composed by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and written by Javed Akhtar, recently shared her thoughts on the song and her involvement in it, 27 years on. his exit. Mentioning that she “crashes her teeth inside” every time the song plays, Ray said she always felt uncomfortable sharing or celebrating Afreen Afreen.

Taking to Instagram, Ray said: “I have to admit I felt uncomfortable sharing or celebrating the groundbreaking 90s #AfreenAfreen video and maestro’s iconic song #nusratfatehalikhan because I was so strongly identified. The song still often plays on cue for events where I’m asked to talk about other aspects of my life experience and I inwardly recoil while offering a polite smile. “Today, as great troubadours I listened to in my youth come to light, I recognize the power of a song to evoke an emotional response in the audience that is tied to who you once were – to a moment in time that is often defined by the hope, wonder and optimism of youth. So of course hearing this song today is no longer a personal association but represents a universal rite of passage – in the same stamp of falling in love for the first time, writing your first poem, thoughtfully planning your future – a pitch, a note, a video that reminds us of a world of beauty and possibility and innocence that once was. really, what would be a revelation today is for others to also understand this truth and release me from an association with the song, for the reasons and more above (I’m just wandering the desert after all), she added. Released during the IndiPop and fusion music wave of the mid-1990s as a non-cinematic music video, Afreen Afreen was later covered in 2016 by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan (Nusrat’s nephew) and Momina Mustehsan on season 9 of Pakistani music TV show Coke Studio. The video for the Rahat-Momina version of the song has so far garnered 416 million views on YouTube, making it one of the most viewed Pakistani-origin YouTube videos. Born in Toronto to a Bengali father and a Polish mother, Lisa Ray made her film debut in 1996 with the Tamil film Nethaji, starring Sarath Kumar. She made her Bollywood debut in 2001 with the psychological thriller Kasoor (Dir. Vikram Bhatt). Her last screen appearance was in the Amazon Prime Video series Four More Shots Please!, created by Rangita Pritish Nandy. In a recent chat with indianexpress.com, Ray spoke about her deep interest in the many art forms, how she plans to promote them globally, as well as her experience with motherhood, fitness and fashion.

