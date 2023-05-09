I remembered my own benefit and reveled in it: Bollywoods girl Dum Maaro Dum Zeenat Aman on the role of muse of jewelry brand Misho





Veteran actor Zeenat Aman, who joined Instagram nearly two months ago, has quickly become a social media darling not only among followers nostalgic for his iconic work from the 70s and 80s, but also those who were surprised by its refreshing honesty on an otherwise highly filtered application. Zeenats’ foray into social media gave jewelry designer Suhani Parekh, founder of Misho, an idea: a collaboration to launch her Mementos collection that revisits the age-old concept of picture medallions and reinvents it with a contemporary technique of enamel engraving. When I rediscovered Zeenat on Instagram, I was immediately fascinated by her poignant and powerful words, stories and iconic images. I loved how she explored and reflected on her memories and iconic moments, says Suhani. These pieces are also poetic as they explore the fleeting nature of life and the concept of love, family, moments, memories and stories. It was a game that was waiting. Internationally acclaimed brand Suhanis, known for its architectural and artistic approach to jewelry, is no stranger to celebrity patronage. Everyone from Zendaya and Kendall Jenner to Alia Bhatt have worn her pieces. But having Zeenat as the face of this capsule launch, also the first cast since she debuted on Instagram, turned out to be a coup. The ensuing campaign has Zeenat dressed in two looks a black blazer and an oversized crisp white shirt, all accented with a burst of gold jewelry by Misho (stacked bracelets, pendants, rings and sunglasses apart from the Mementos pieces ), conquered Internet users. Zeenat admits she took her time agreeing to the collaboration, wondering if it was too upset for her. But as she put them on, I remembered my own benefit and reveled in it, the actor adds. Misho wasn’t on Zeenats’ radar until Suhani reached out to the actor a few weeks ago. I spent time browsing their Instagram, browsing the website, and reading Suhani’s profiles as a young entrepreneur. Then she sent me two keepsakes for me to look at personally, and that closed the deal for me. I don’t want to be a walking billboard. I intend to be discerning and choose brands that really resonate with me and that I really enjoy. Said keepsakes are all personalized and plated with 24 carat gold. Suhani explains that the jewelry portraits are not simple printed photographs, but intricate engravings and enamels. Each bespoke piece takes up to a week to complete. There are only two shapes in the collection, then iterations and variations, so one can truly personalize it, whether by finishes, how one would like to wear it or with meaningful text, says Suhani. I’m unlikely to wear my own images, but my sons claimed the pieces from the shoot for themselves. They call them memories, says Zeenat. As for who I would wear in my memory, that’s personal to me!

