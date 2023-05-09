Richard Dreyfuss defends actors appearing in blackface, says Oscar’s new diversity standards ‘make me vomit’





Oscar-winning actor Richard Dreyfuss has slammed the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ new diversity and inclusion standards, saying the updated Oscar requirements make me vomit. Dreyfuss’s comments came during an extensiveinterviewon PBS Firing Line With Margaret Hoover, in which the actor discussed civic education in the United States, partisan speech and the Academies’ diversity inclusion initiative. The four new diversity and inclusion standardswere first announcedin 2020; they will be instituted for the upcoming 2024 Oscars, with two of the four needing to be fulfilled for a valid submission for Best Picture. The four standards are described as expanding screen representation, themes, or storytelling; broaden representation among creative leaders and department heads; provide industry access and opportunity to underrepresented demographic groups; and expanding representation in audience development. It’s an art. Nobody should tell me as an artist that I have to give in to the newest and most current idea of ​​what morality is. What are we risking? Are we really in danger of hurting people’s feelings? You can’t legislate that, Dreyfuss told Hoover. Let life be life. I’m sorry, I don’t think there is a minority or a majority in the country that needs to be satisfied like that. Dreyfuss’ comments continued with a defense of Laurence Oliviers’ performance in the 1965 feature film Othello, in which the English actor played the lead role of Shakespeare in blackface. He played a black man brilliantly. Am I being told that I will never have the chance to play a black man? Do we tell someone else that if they’re not Jewish, they shouldn’t play [in] The merchant of Venice? Are we crazy? said Dreyfuss. It’s so condescending. It’s so thoughtless and treats people like children. Dreyfuss’ most important credits include Jaws, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, American Graffiti, W. and Mr. Hollands Opus. He won the Best Actor Oscar for The Goodbye Girl. The interview with Dreyfuss also touched on renewed efforts to control curricula and ban certain books in public schools. I think they were cowards. Republicans send their kids to school hoping and praying their kids will come back Republicans and Democrats are sending their kids to school urgently praying their kids will come back as Democrats, Dreyfuss said. The idea that a parent would walk into a public school and say, I don’t want my kids to be exposed to opposing viewpoints. It’s wrong.

