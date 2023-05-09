Hollywood owner Hudson Pacific cuts dividends after writers’ strike





(Bloomberg) – Hudson Pacific Properties Inc., a major Hollywood landlord, has withdrawn its financial guidance for 2023 and plans to cut its dividend following the writers’ strike that began last week. Bloomberg’s Most Read The real estate investment trust, which was already struggling to let its office buildings in the wake of the pandemic, said in a statement on Monday that it had cut its dividend by 40% to 50% after paying a payment of 25 cents per share in the first quarter. . Hudson Pacific also won’t release a full-year forecast of its operating funds, a similar measure to earnings, because the length of the writers’ strike is uncertain. The company is one of the largest owners of studio space for the film and television industry, operating 60 sound stages and 1,600 production vehicles. The Writers Guild of America went on strike May 2 after talks with the Alliance of Motion Picture & Television Producers, the trade association that represents Hollywood studios, broke down. Cash rents fell 4.9% from previous levels and vacancies increased as leases expired in buildings in the San Francisco and Silicon Valley area, the company said. Adjusted funds from operations were 35 cents per share, missing the estimate of 41 cents compiled by Bloomberg and down from 50 cents a year earlier. Hudson Pacific has expanded in recent years, taking over buildings where studios shoot movies and TV shows from Los Angeles to the UK. Last year, the company paid $360 million for Quixote Studios, which rents trucks, lighting and other equipment for entertainment production. The company said it had already started to see a slowdown in studio activity, particularly in March. In previous writers’ strikes, studios rushed to finish shows before work stopped. This time, entertainment companies were cutting spending on programming after years of losses on their streaming services. The story continues Independent studios and related services such as The Company have seen a significant slowdown in production activity as new scripted content has been preemptively shut down, Hudson Pacific said. Shares fell nearly 1% to $5.17 on Monday ahead of the earnings release, and are down 47% this year. Management will discuss the results on a call with investors at noon Tuesday, New York time. Bloomberg Businessweek’s Most Read 2023 Bloomberg LP

